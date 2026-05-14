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FKF Wrangles: CAF President Weighs in on Hussein Mohammed-McDonald Mariga Rift

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:16 - 14 May 2026
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McDonald Mariga and Hussein Mohammed are leading different FKF factions.
The CAF boss has commented on the ongoing wrangling within FKF that has divided the top leadership of Kenyan football.
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Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has commented on the infighting at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) which has split the federation.

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Nine FKF National Executive Committee members resolved to suspend president Hussein Mohammed, co-opted member Yusuf Ibrahim and acting CEO Dennis Gicheru over allegations of corruption in April.

Mohammed has since sought legal redress with the Sports Disputes Tribunal halting his ouster until a case filed before it is heard while he has accused the nine NEC members of an attempted coup, claiming corruption is fighting back.

However, the rift has left the federation deeply divided between a camp allied to Mohammed with vice president McDonald Mariga leading the faction that wants the FKF president suspended, leaving Kenyan football in disarray.

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Motsepe Taking Diplomatic Approach

CAF Boss Patrice Motsepe Dismisses Doubts Over Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Hosting AFCON 2027
CAF Boss Patrice Motsepe

World football governing body FIFA has waded into the matter by asking for crucial documents that prove due process was followed when resolving to remove Mohammed and Motsepe is taking a cautious approach to the matter.

"I'm confident that we will resolve those issues in a manner that complies with the CAF and FIFA statutes and regulations," the CAF boss told the BBC.

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Resolving the issues amicably is key as the wrangling within FKF will impact Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations given the entire 12-member NEC comprises Kenya’s AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee.

"We've got people from CAF who are permanently based in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, and they are everyday working on the preparations and making sure that the AFON which is going to take place in June 2027 is going to be successful,” Motsepe added in relation to the AFCON 2027 preparations.

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