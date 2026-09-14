Government Reveals Major Business Opportunities Ahead of AFCON 2027

The government is calling on businesses to position themselves for the opportunities emerging around the historic AFCON 2027 tournament.

The government has urged Kenya’s corporate sector to look beyond traditional sponsorship and invest strategically in the commercial opportunities surrounding the Pamoja AFCON 2027, saying the tournament could lay the foundation for a stronger and more sustainable sports economy.

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Principal Secretary in the State Department for Sports Elijah Mwangi described the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, as a “one-in-a-generation” event capable of creating significant opportunities for entrepreneurs, innovators and businesses.

AFCON 2027 to Create Business Opportunities

Speaking during the official opening of the AFCON Kenya-Tanzania-Uganda Commercial Roadshow, Kenya Chapter, in Nairobi, Mwangi challenged corporate players to view the continental tournament as more than a short-term marketing opportunity.

He pointed to potential opportunities in transport, cross-border movement of people and goods, banking and financial services, merchandise and brand exposure.

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“We are excited that this opportunity has come to Kenya. The corporate actors should not simply focus on sponsorship in the traditional sense of the word. They have the chance to develop products and services that will live beyond the AFCON event,” he said.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), led by Commercial Director Hassan El Kamah, alongside FKF President Hussein Mohammed, Local Organising Committee Chair Nicholas Musonye, CEO Tony Lung’aho and senior managers from several leading companies.

With AFCON 2027 scheduled to kick off in June next year, the government is stepping up efforts to bring the private sector on board and build a strong commercial ecosystem around the tournament.

Kenya Eyes Economic Gains From AFCON 2027

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The government is looking at the economic impact of recent AFCON tournaments as a benchmark for what Kenya and its co-hosts could achieve in 2027.

According to data from CAF, Morocco generated more than $2 billion from various activities linked to AFCON 2025, including ticketing, merchandise sales, sponsorships and broadcast deals.

The tournament also attracted a record 1.5 million stadium spectators, while Morocco reportedly recorded an influx of more than 3 million visitors through activities associated with the tournament.

Kenya hopes to leverage similar opportunities by encouraging businesses to invest in products and services that can continue generating value after the tournament concludes.

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Government Promises Support for Sports Investment

Mwangi said the government is working to create an enabling environment for the rapid and sustainable growth of sports in Kenya.

He also highlighted tax incentives available to companies that support sports development, noting that the Sports Act provides for tax rebates in such circumstances.

“There is a provision for tax rebates for companies that have demonstrated they supported sports’ development. This is provided for in law,” he said.

The government also views AFCON 2027 as an opportunity for Kenya to demonstrate its ability to host major international sporting events.

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The development of world-class stadiums, improved transport infrastructure and high-quality hospitality facilities are expected to strengthen Kenya’s position as a destination for major sporting events.

CAF Commercial Director Hassan El Kamah said the joint hosting of AFCON 2027 would allow Kenyan companies to expand into new markets across Africa and beyond.

He noted that commercial data from recent AFCON tournaments showed strong growth and suggested that the 2027 edition could deliver even greater opportunities.

“This is the first AFCON being co-hosted by the three East Africa Nations. We need to see the commercial opportunities around it and become part of this journey,” he said.

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Local Organising Committee Chair Nicholas Musonye said greater involvement from the corporate sector could transform AFCON 2027 into a major commercial and investment platform.

He argued that private-sector participation would help ensure the tournament contributes to Kenya’s wider economic and national development goals, rather than remaining solely a football event.