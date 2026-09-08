Napoli vs Arsenal: Champions League Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction

The Gunners will kick off their European campaign away to Napoli and here is all you need to know as they eye a perfect start.

Arsenal, the reigning Premier League champions, begin their quest for European glory on Wednesday evening as they travel to face Napoli in their Champions League league-phase opener.

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The Gunners are hoping this is finally their year to conquer Europe, having come agonizingly close in recent seasons.

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a perfect start to the domestic campaign, while Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli are looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat across all competitions.

Match Preview

Arsenal's recent Champions League history tells a story of steady progression: quarter-finalists in 2024, semi-finalists in 2025, and beaten finalists last season. After the heartbreak of losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in Budapest, the North London club is determined to go one step further this time.

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Despite the taunts from rival fans, Arsenal's European form has been formidable. They went unbeaten in all 15 Champions League matches in normal time last season, boasting the tournament's best defensive record with nine clean sheets and only seven goals conceded.

A trip to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is a challenging start, but the Gunners have a strong record on matchday one, remaining undefeated in their last nine European openers with seven wins and two draws. Their recent 2-1 victory over title rivals Chelsea extended their winning streak to four games this season, having scored nine goals and conceded just one.

In the opposing dugout, Massimiliano Allegri, often criticised for a pragmatic style, has seen his Napoli side struggle defensively. After a 2-0 opening win against Genoa in Serie A, the Partenopei suffered a 2-1 home loss to Como. Their troubles were compounded by a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan on Saturday, where they surrendered a two-goal lead and lost to a 91st-minute winner from Lautaro Martinez.

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Allegri is reportedly under pressure, and Napoli's recent European form offers little comfort. They have won just two of their last 10 Champions League fixtures and have lost their last three encounters against English opposition. Arsenal also holds a recent advantage, having defeated Napoli in both legs of their 2018-19 Europa League quarter-final.

Team News

Arsenal came through their win against Chelsea without any new injuries. However, defender Cristhian Mosquera missed the match with a muscle issue and remains a doubt for Wednesday. Jurrien Timber (groin) is unlikely to start, and William Saliba is still weeks away from returning from a back injury.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was an unused substitute on Sunday after recovering from a minor knock, but Martin Zubimendi could be preferred in the starting lineup if Arteta decides to rotate his squad.

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For Napoli, star midfielder Scott McTominay is expected to be out for a month as he undergoes a minor heart operation to correct a mild arrhythmia. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is also without central defenders Alessandro Buongiorno and Luca Marianucci (both knee) and young forward Giovane (hernia).

Veteran playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has yet to start a match this season but could be in contention to replace Antonio Vergara in the lineup after impressing off the bench against Genoa.

Predicted Lineups

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Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Marin, Rrahmani, Spinazzola; De Bruyne, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Hojlund, Santos

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Arsenal