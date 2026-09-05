AFCON 2027: Government Breaks Silence on Kasarani Stadium Doubts After CAF Assessment

The government has responded to growing questions surrounding Kasarani Stadium following the recent CAF assessment.

Works at Kasarani Stadium are progressing as Kenya steps up preparations to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, with the government confident that the facility will be ready in time for the continental showpiece.

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Principal Secretary in the State Department for Sports Elijah Mwangi says the contractor is already on site addressing areas highlighted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during its latest inspection.

“I have seen some comments on Kasarani Stadium; that is an old stadium, and some recommendations that had been put forward that we have 62 skyboxes; we have negotiated with them because we now have Talanta. Kasarani will be our main athletics stadium, and we can’t mess things up because we will have to reduce the capacity,” PS Mwangi said in Gatanga, Murang'a County, during a public engagement forum with local residents and leaders.

“The contractor is on the site, and he is working on the recommended areas and we are certain that by December all the works will have been completed. We have not yet started working on Nyayo Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex because we want football to continue and therefore giving our teams somewhere to play before we open Kasarani or Raila Odinga Stadium.”

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Raila Odinga Stadium Nears Completion

Kenya is preparing Raila Odinga International Stadium/Talanta Stadium and Kasarani Stadium as its main match venues for next year’s AFCON, which will be co-hosted by CECAFA neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

PS Mwangi added that the CAF delegation that visited the country last week to inspect stadium works and other facilities connected to the hosting of the Pamoja AFCON gave Kenya a positive assessment, particularly on progress at the Talanta Stadium.

Only a few areas remain before the facility is completed, with the government continuing to work on requirements identified during the latest inspection.

“We are progressing very well as Pamoja countries as we gear up towards hosting AFCON 2027. Last week we had received a delegation from CAF who came to inspect our stadiums, and we are very grateful because when they came in February, they had given us a target of 80% completion by August 2026,” he added.

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“When they came back, they were able to identify areas that we are to work on and finish but those are new requirements. Essentially, by the initial design, we are at 95% completion of the facility. As far as the hosting is concerned, they gave us a rating of 80%.”

Additional Stadium Requirements Being Addressed

PS Mwangi revealed that work is also progressing on areas recently recommended by the CAF delegation, including the expansion of the press conference room and the media tribune.

The government is also balancing the need to complete the AFCON venues with ensuring that football and athletics activities can continue at existing facilities.

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Works to modify Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu to the required standards are set to commence after the government issued a new mandate to the contractor following an agreement to withdraw a court case revolving around previous works at the facility.

Kenya has earmarked Raila Odinga International Stadium and Kasarani Stadium as the main competition venues for the 2027 AFCON, with Eldoret’s Kipchoge Keino Stadium listed as an alternative venue.

The country’s listed training grounds include Kasarani Annex One and Two, Kenya Academy of Sports, Utalii Sports Club, Kirigiti Stadium, Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nyayo Stadium, Talanta Sports Complex (3) and the University of Eldoret.