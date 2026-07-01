DR Congo Heartbreak as Harry Kane Double Saves England from Major World Cup Upset

DR Congo came close to pulling off a major upset until Harry Kane scored two second half goals to hand England a comeback win for a place in the Round of 16.

England secured their place in the World Cup last 16 after a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win against DR Congo, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to overturn an early deficit.

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Any thoughts of a potential last 16 clash with Mexico seemed premature when DR Congo stunned the Three Lions just 10 minutes into the match. A superb cross-field pass from Chancel Mbemba found Brian Cipenga unmarked, who cut inside and fired a powerful shot past Jordan Pickford at his near post.

England's initial response was muted, though they nearly found a fortunate equaliser when a Declan Rice cross deflected off an unsuspecting Ezri Konsa and drifted just wide. The mid-half hydration break appeared to galvanise Thomas Tuchel's side, who soon created a golden opportunity.

Noni Madueke reached the byline and delivered a dangerous ball, setting up Marcus Rashford for a low strike that was heroically cleared off the line by his former Manchester United teammate, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

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Despite England's growing pressure, DR Congo almost doubled their lead when Yoane Wissa's close-range effort struck the outside of the post. England then had two major penalty appeals waved away before halftime.

Kane’s Second Half Onslaught Wins It

First, Harry Kane went down under a challenge from goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, but both the referee and VAR saw no foul. Shortly after, Mpasi produced a stunning save to deny a thunderous volley from the England captain.

The momentum carried over into the second half, with Rashford spurning another clear chance by hitting the side netting ten minutes after the restart. As the clock ticked down, England's persistence finally paid off. With 15 minutes remaining, Kane expertly met an Anthony Gordon cross, heading the ball back across the goal and into the far corner to level the score.

The decisive moment arrived in the 86th minute. After Jude Bellingham's initial shot was blocked, the ball fell to Kane on the edge of the box, and England's all-time leading World Cup scorer unleashed an unstoppable strike into the roof of the net.

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