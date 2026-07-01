Advertisement

AFC Leopards Make Nyayo Stadium Plea Amid Imminent Closure for AFCON 2027 Renovations

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:59 - 01 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
AFC Leopards make Nyayo Stadium plea.
Ingwe hope to have the stadium available for most of their home matches next season after witnessing the full benefits of playing at the facility.
Advertisement

AFC Leopards are hoping that they will not be kept away from Nyayo Stadium for long next season even as the facility is set to be closed for renovations.

Advertisement

Nyayo Stadium has been open for various activities in recent months but will be closed for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations renovations given it is one of the facilities designated as a training venue.

For Leopards, that will be a setback as the stadium has become a key source of their revenue going by the numbers released by the club’s treasurer Newton Lime at the Annual General Meeting last weekend.

Lime disclosed that Leopards made just over Ksh23 million in matchday revenue, most of it coming from ticket sales while the rest was generated from merchandise sale, in the year ending December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

The Leopards treasurer said this was more than double from the previous financial year and attributes this to the club playing most of its matches at Nyao Stadium.

Nyayo Credited for Revenue Increase

“We had an increase in matchday revenue. We had an increase of 127% in gate collection compared to the previous period primarily due to availability of Nyayo Stadium,” Lime told members. “Most matches we played them here which led to high match attendance.”

Leopards say having Nyayo available to them increases match attendance due to the stadium’s location which makes it easily accessible to fans unlike other venues.

The club therefore hopes that they will use the stadium more in the 2026-27 season as they look to further increase their matchday revenue.

Advertisement

It is not known for how long the stadium will be closed for renovations but with the continental tournament set to held between June and July 2027, Ingwe might be forced to host their matches away from their preferred home, which will have a huge impact on their matchday revenue.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
AFC Leopards Kenyan Premier League
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Bet of the Day: Mid Week Football Betting Tips to Try Today
Bet Of The Day
01.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Mid Week Football Betting Tips to Try Today
AFC Leopards Make Nyayo Stadium Plea Amid Imminent Closure for AFCON 2027 Renovations
Football
01.07.2026
AFC Leopards Make Nyayo Stadium Plea Amid Imminent Closure for AFCON 2027 Renovations
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Race: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Light Fire Under Lionel Messi’s Seat
Football
01.07.2026
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Race: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Light Fire Under Lionel Messi’s Seat
France Live up to Favourites Tag as Kylian Mbappe Leads Sweden Thrashing to Send World Cup Warning
Football
01.07.2026
France Live up to Favourites Tag as Kylian Mbappe Leads Sweden Thrashing to Send World Cup Warning
Erling Haaland Closes In on Lionel Messi Record as Norway Fire Past Ivory Coast to Reach Last 16
Football
30.06.2026
Erling Haaland Closes In on Lionel Messi Record as Norway Fire Past Ivory Coast to Reach Last 16
Harambee Stars Midfielder Continues Trophy Haul With Another League Title in Tanzania
Harambee Stars
30.06.2026
Harambee Stars Midfielder Continues Trophy Haul With Another League Title in Tanzania