‘You are Going Up and Up’ - South Africa President in Awe of Rulani Mokwena’s Coaching Journey [VIDEO]

The Head of State expressed his delight at the coaching career of the 39-year-old who is now flying high with Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

Rulani Mokwena has earned high praise from South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa for his coaching acumen.

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Mokwena is now the coach of Egyptian club Pyramids FC, who are top of the Egyptian Premier League table, after winning all their opening five games of the season.

He has also guided the club to the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League after thrashing Kenyan champions Gor Mahia 7-1 on aggregate while his team’s attractive style of play is already earning him plaudits in Egypt.

Mokwena and Ramaphosa bumped into each other in Cairo on Sunday when they attended South Africa’s friendly match against Egypt, which Bafana Bafana won 1-0.

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Ramaphosa Praises Mokwena

How does he even know Rhulani is coaching Pyramids now?😭 https://t.co/IxCCLuBFmq — 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙮𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙡𝙚🇿🇦 (@BeeCharles6) October 5, 2026

“I didn’t expect to see you here,” Ramaphosa told Mokwena. “You are now coaching the Pyramids. You are really going up, up and up,” he added.

“They are talking lots of good things about you. They are now a top team and you are top with them. Everybody is happy because we have South Africans coaching top teams here,” the South Africa President further stated.

Mokwena joined Pyramids at the start of this season after a short stint at Libyan club Al-Ittihad Tripoli, having also coached Algerian champions MC Alger, who he left midseason.

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