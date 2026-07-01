World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

France Live up to Favourites Tag as Kylian Mbappe Leads Sweden Thrashing to Send World Cup Warning

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 06:51 - 01 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal for France.
France maintained their scintillating form at the 2026 World Cup following a 3-0 thrashing of Sweden which saw them ease into the Round of 16.
Advertisement

France delivered a powerful statement of intent on Tuesday, dismantling Sweden 3-0 in New Jersey to advance in the FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

The scoreline, while decisive, hardly reflected the full extent of their dominance in a match they could have won by an even wider margin.

Didier Deschamps' squad started slowly but soon found their rhythm, hitting the woodwork twice in the first half. The breakthrough came just before halftime, courtesy of a moment of individual brilliance from Kylian Mbappe.

The French captain continued his stellar form, drawing level with Lionel Messi on six goals in the Golden Boot race.

The second half saw no let-up from the French side. Michael Olise, in magnificent form, elegantly played in Bradley Barcola to double the lead. Olise then produced a perfectly weighted slide-rule pass to set up Mbappe for his second of the night, sealing a comprehensive victory for Les Bleus.

Advertisement

Plucky Paraguay Next for France

Kylian Mbappe.

With this win, France has become the first team in history to score at least three goals in five consecutive World Cup matches, cementing their status as the team to beat. However, as this tournament has repeatedly shown, reputations count for little on the day.

The victory was a fitting return to the touchline for manager Didier Deschamps, who had traveled back to France last week following the passing of his mother.

Advertisement

Next, France will travel to Philadelphia for a showdown with Paraguay on Saturday. They will be wary of the South American side, who pulled off a major upset by knocking out Germany on penalties in the previous round.

For Sweden, the journey ends here, but reaching this stage was an achievement in itself. After a dismal qualifying campaign where they failed to win a single match, Graham Potter's team secured a backdoor entry via their Nations League performance. They overcame Ukraine 3-1 and then edged Poland in a five-goal thriller to book their ticket to North America.

Once at the tournament, their path was a rollercoaster: a 5-1 win against Tunisia was followed by a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands. A crucial 1-1 draw with Japan was enough to see them advance as one of the best third-placed teams. Potter will now shift his focus to the upcoming Nations League, while Deschamps continues his quest for a second World Cup title as a manager.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
France World Cup Sweden Kylian Mbappe Lottin
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Bet of the Day: Mid Week Football Betting Tips to Try Today
Bet Of The Day
01.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Mid Week Football Betting Tips to Try Today
AFC Leopards Make Nyayo Stadium Plea Amid Imminent Closure for AFCON 2027 Renovations
Football
01.07.2026
AFC Leopards Make Nyayo Stadium Plea Amid Imminent Closure for AFCON 2027 Renovations
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Race: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Light Fire Under Lionel Messi’s Seat
Football
01.07.2026
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Race: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Light Fire Under Lionel Messi’s Seat
France Live up to Favourites Tag as Kylian Mbappe Leads Sweden Thrashing to Send World Cup Warning
Football
01.07.2026
France Live up to Favourites Tag as Kylian Mbappe Leads Sweden Thrashing to Send World Cup Warning
Erling Haaland Closes In on Lionel Messi Record as Norway Fire Past Ivory Coast to Reach Last 16
Football
30.06.2026
Erling Haaland Closes In on Lionel Messi Record as Norway Fire Past Ivory Coast to Reach Last 16
Harambee Stars Midfielder Continues Trophy Haul With Another League Title in Tanzania
Harambee Stars
30.06.2026
Harambee Stars Midfielder Continues Trophy Haul With Another League Title in Tanzania