Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction

Here is all you need to know about Sunday’s early Premier League kick off as Manchester United look to sign off at Old Trafford with a win.

Manchester United aim to close out their Old Trafford campaign on a high note when they welcome an in-form Nottingham Forest for a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

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The Red Devils saw their impressive scoring run come to an end against Sunderland last week, while the Tricky Trees fought back late to secure a point against Newcastle United.

Match Preview

After finding the back of the net in 23 consecutive Premier League matches, Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at Sunderland last weekend. Goalkeepers Senne Lammens and Robin Roefs both delivered admirable performances to keep clean sheets at the Stadium of Light.

The rare offensive blank meant that playmaker Bruno Fernandes was unable to add to his 19 top-flight assists for the season. The Portugal international remains just one shy of equalling the all-time record for a single Premier League campaign.

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Currently on a four-game unbeaten streak (W3, D1), Michael Carrick's side sits comfortably in third place in the league standings, with a spot in next season's Champions League already secured. This could, however, lead to a degree of complacency against Forest. United will be confident at home, having lost just one of their final home league fixtures in the last 18 seasons.

Having lost only twice in his 15 games as interim manager, Carrick is reported to be close to signing a two-year deal with an option for another, as the permanent coach at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to eight Premier League games (W4, D4) following a 1-1 draw with Newcastle last Sunday. This marks their longest unbeaten streak in a single league season since the 1995-96 campaign.

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Elliot Anderson, a contender for a spot in England's World Cup midfield alongside Declan Rice, produced a moment of brilliance to rescue a point for his side at the City Ground. Vitor Pereira's team is now mathematically safe from relegation, sitting seven points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United with only two matches left to play.

Forest have been formidable on their travels recently. Excluding their Europa League semi-final loss to Aston Villa, they have won their last three Premier League away games with an aggregate score of 11-1. After a 3-2 victory at the Theatre of Dreams last season, the Tricky Trees will be looking for back-to-back wins at Manchester United's home ground.

Team News

Manchester United will once again be without defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has missed the last 23 Premier League games with a back injury. Striker Benjamin Sesko, who scored in consecutive matches against Brentford and Liverpool, is a doubt after missing the Sunderland draw with a shin problem. Joshua Zirkzee is expected to lead the line again if the Slovenian is ruled out.

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Nottingham Forest are dealing with their own injury issues, particularly in defence. Key players Murillo (hamstring) and Ola Aina (knock) are unlikely to be available for the trip to Old Trafford. Morgan Gibbs-White, who suffered a head injury against Chelsea, has been training in a protective mask and could feature.

Time and Where to Watch

The match will kick off at 2.30pm (East African time) at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday and will be live on SuperSport TV.

Predicted Lineups

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Manchester United: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato; Williams, Yates, Anderson, Netz; Hutchinson, Jesus, Wood

Prediction: Man United 3-1 Nottingham Forest