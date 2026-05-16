Faith Cherotich Lifts Lid on Recent Injury Struggles After Second Place in Diamond League Opener

Faith Cherotich and Peruth Chemutai during the 3,000m steeplechase at the Shanghai Diamond League. Image: Wanda DL

Faith Cherotich and Peruth Chemutai during the 3,000m steeplechase at the Shanghai Diamond League. Image: Wanda DL

World steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich has commented on her form coming into the Diamond League opener in Shanghai where she managed second place.

World 3,000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich has opened up on a niggling injury that has been hampering her, forcing her into a cautious approach at the Shanghai Diamond League.

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Cherotoich finished second at the Diamond League season-opener behind Peruth Chemutai although it was a close contest that the Ugandan edged just at the finish line.

The Kenyan clocked a season’s best 8:51.48 for second place behind Chemutai, who won the race in 8:51.47, as Marwa Bouzayani of Tunisia completed the podium in a much slower time of 8:58.09.

Cherotich stayed close to Chemutai for most of the race but did not have a great jump at the final two water barriers although she pushed the Ugandan in the final stretch to miss out on a wine by the tiniest of margins.

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Even though she had an impressive race, Cherotich was not satisfied with her performance but lifted the lid on the injury struggles she has had to contend with recently.

Cherotich on Recent Injury Problems

“I did not expect this result tonight,” Cherotich said after the race. “It was a good race for the season opener and I believe I will do better in the following race.”

“My preparation was not so good to be honest, due to some injuries but now I come back very strong. I had no speed today, so I will be focus on my speed, especially for the last part of the race,” she added on the areas of improvements.

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The 21-year-old had a dominant 2025 season when she won most of her races before caping it off with a gold medal at the World Championships in Tokyo last September.