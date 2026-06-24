Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission After England Are Held by Ghana at World Cup

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission After England Are Held by Ghana at World Cup

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission After England Are Held by Ghana at World Cup

Thomas Tuchel praised Ghana's performance after England were held to a frustrating World Cup draw and urged fans to stay positive.

England manager Thomas Tuchel lauded Ghana's formidable defensive performance in their 0-0 World Cup draw on Tuesday, describing it as one of the most resilient he has ever encountered.

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Despite the goalless outcome, Thomas Tuchel urged England supporters to remain optimistic about the team's prospects in the tournament.

Thomas Tuchel Stunned by Ghana Defence

"Full respect to Ghana," the German coach told reporters as quoted by Reuters. "They defended with a lot of determination, with a lot of discipline, and with one of the most physical performances that I saw from a team defending."

England dominated possession, holding the ball for 78.8% of the match, the highest recorded figure for a team that failed to score in a World Cup game since 1966. However, they struggled to break down the disciplined Ghanaian side.

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"We had enough set-pieces to decide the match, but we were not clinical enough," Tuchel admitted, emphasising that he drew more positives than negatives from the encounter.

The manager acknowledged potential fan disappointment, especially after the team's free-flowing 4-2 victory against Croatia in their opening fixture.

"If one team tries to play and run against this deep block and you don't find the spaces... it can be difficult to watch," he said.

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"We always try to entertain our fans. It was difficult today. I hope they don’t lose belief. There’s a long way to go."

Tuchel also commented on a crucial late opportunity missed by captain Harry Kane, who fired over the bar from close range after a header from substitute Nico O'Reilly struck the woodwork.

"Ninety-nine out of 100, he will convert this chance," Tuchel stated, expressing confidence in his star striker.