IOC Greenlights Nationality Switches for 3 Athletes Ahead of LA 2028 Olympic Games

The IOC has cleared three athletes to compete for new countries ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics after approving a major nationality switch decision.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has approved requests from three athletes to change their sporting nationality, clearing them to compete for their new countries in the lead-up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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During a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on June 22, the board sanctioned the changes in accordance with Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter.

The decision allows the athletes to bypass the standard three-year waiting period, following agreements between the relevant National Olympic Committees and International Federations.

Athletes Who Will Represent New Nations

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Judoka Maya Leopold will now switch from representing Israel to Uruguay. Maya Leopold competes in the women’s -57 kg weight class and comes from a proud four-generation lineage of judo players.

Her career highlights include winning a gold medal at the 2022 Maccabiah Games alongside securing multiple podium finishes at European Open tournaments.

Nora Lindahl has moved from Sweden to Finland. Lindahl is a 21-year-old sprinter specialising in the 200-meter dash, having previously won gold at the 2023 European U20 Championships and bronze at the 2025 European U23 Championships.

Born in Luxembourg with dual Swedish-Finnish heritage, she represented Sweden at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

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Carolina Stutchbury has changed from Great Britain to the United States. Stutchbury is an accomplished 20-year-old foil fencer who represents Columbia University and is recognised as a dominant force on the international circuit.

She has achieved significant success representing Great Britain, including a 2022 Junior World Championship bronze medal and a senior European championship silver medal. Having spent most of her life living and training in the United States.

The IOC granted an exemption to the mandatory three-year waiting period for all three competitors. This waiver, permitted under a by-law to Rule 41, can be applied in special circumstances when all involved sporting bodies consent to the change.

With this approval, Leopold, Lindahl, and Stutchbury are now eligible to participate in Olympic qualification events under their new flags.

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Their ultimate participation in the LA28 Games will depend on meeting the specific qualification standards for their respective sports.