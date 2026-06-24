Advertisement

IOC Greenlights Nationality Switches for 3 Athletes Ahead of LA 2028 Olympic Games

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 14:21 - 24 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
IOC Greenlights Nationality Switches for 3 Athletes Ahead of LA 2028 Olympic Games
IOC Greenlights Nationality Switches for 3 Athletes Ahead of LA 2028 Olympic Games
The IOC has cleared three athletes to compete for new countries ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics after approving a major nationality switch decision.
Advertisement

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has approved requests from three athletes to change their sporting nationality, clearing them to compete for their new countries in the lead-up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Advertisement

During a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on June 22, the board sanctioned the changes in accordance with Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter.

The decision allows the athletes to bypass the standard three-year waiting period, following agreements between the relevant National Olympic Committees and International Federations.

Athletes Who Will Represent New Nations

Advertisement

Judoka Maya Leopold will now switch from representing Israel to Uruguay. Maya Leopold competes in the women’s -57 kg weight class and comes from a proud four-generation lineage of judo players.

Her career highlights include winning a gold medal at the 2022 Maccabiah Games alongside securing multiple podium finishes at European Open tournaments.

Nora Lindahl has moved from Sweden to Finland. Lindahl is a 21-year-old sprinter specialising in the 200-meter dash, having previously won gold at the 2023 European U20 Championships and bronze at the 2025 European U23 Championships.

Born in Luxembourg with dual Swedish-Finnish heritage, she represented Sweden at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Carolina Stutchbury has changed from Great Britain to the United States. Stutchbury is an accomplished 20-year-old foil fencer who represents Columbia University and is recognised as a dominant force on the international circuit.

She has achieved significant success representing Great Britain, including a 2022 Junior World Championship bronze medal and a senior European championship silver medal. Having spent most of her life living and training in the United States.

The IOC granted an exemption to the mandatory three-year waiting period for all three competitors. This waiver, permitted under a by-law to Rule 41, can be applied in special circumstances when all involved sporting bodies consent to the change.

With this approval, Leopold, Lindahl, and Stutchbury are now eligible to participate in Olympic qualification events under their new flags.

Advertisement

Their ultimate participation in the LA28 Games will depend on meeting the specific qualification standards for their respective sports.

Changes in sporting nationality are a common but carefully regulated process in international sports, often driven by an athlete's personal ties or pursuit of new competitive pathways. The IOC's ruling ensures these three athletes can continue their Olympic journeys without interruption.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Other Sports
03.10.2023
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
IOC Greenlights Nationality Switches for 3 Athletes Ahead of LA 2028 Olympic Games
Other Sports
24.06.2026
IOC Greenlights Nationality Switches for 3 Athletes Ahead of LA 2028 Olympic Games
AFC Leopards Chairman Breaks Silence on Humphrey Katasi Reported Move to Gor Mahia
Football
24.06.2026
AFC Leopards Chairman Breaks Silence on Humphrey Katasi Reported Move to Gor Mahia
Young Talent Highlights Kenya's Rafting Squad for World Cup Series
Other Sports
24.06.2026
Young Talent Headlines Kenya's Final Squad for 2026 Rafting World Cup Series
France Face Unexpected Setback Ahead of Final Group Clash Against Norway
Football
24.06.2026
France Face Unexpected Setback Ahead of Final Group Clash Against Norway
Ferdinand Omanyala Targets Noah Lyles Revenge in Paris Diamond League Showdown
Athletics
24.06.2026
Ferdinand Omanyala Targets Noah Lyles Revenge in Paris Diamond League Showdown
Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission After England Are Held by Ghana at World Cup
Football
24.06.2026
Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission After England Are Held by Ghana at World Cup