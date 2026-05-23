Peruth Chemutai Continues Hot Streak as Winfred Yavi and Faith Cherotich Secure Podium Places in Xiamen

Faith Cherotich, Winfred Yavi and Peruth Chemutai will face off in Eugene. Image: Imago

Faith Cherotich, Winfred Yavi and Peruth Chemutai will face off in Eugene. Image: Imago

Peruth Chemutai maintained her impressive form by winning the women's 3000m steeplechase in Xiamen ahead of Olympic champion Winfred Yavi and world champion Faith Cherotich.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai continued her impressive form at the Diamond League Meeting in Xiamen, winning the women’s 3000m SC in a world lead and meeting record time of 8:51.06.

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Olympic champion Winfred Yavi came in second in a season-best time of 8:51.54 as Kenya’s Faith Cherotich rounded up the podium in 8:52.53.

Speaking after the race, Faith Cherotich said that the humid conditions made the race challenging, but she appreciated the strong atmosphere from the crowd.

The world 3000m SC champion added that she is targeting the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary in September.

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"The weather is so hot and humid for me, but the audience and the atmosphere here is awesome. My goal for this season is the Ultimate Championships in September. Tonight's race is difficult for me and I think the result is not bad," Faitth Cherotich revealed.

On her part, Winfred Yavi expressed satisfaction with her runner-up finish, saying she is proud of how she performed and pleased with her overall execution in the race.

She noted that her focus heading into the final stages was to improve her closing speed, and she intends to carefully review her race to assess her performance in detail.

She also reflected on her strong form from the previous season, where her silver-medal finish in Tokyo reinforced her belief that consistency at the highest level can lead to even better results in future competitions.

"I am pleased with 2nd. I'm very proud of my performance. Coming to this race, I really wanted to execute very well in the last hundred meters. I'll review and check how I did," Winfred Yavi revealed.

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"Winning the silver medal last year in Tokyo shows that I had a great season, and it helped me realise that if I can keep on with my consistency, there will be chances for more greater results. I'm looking forward to running an amazing season this year."

Faith Cherotich’s 2026 Season So Far

Meanwhile, Faith Cherotich kick-started her 2026 season with a second-place finish in the women’s 3000m SC, crossing the finish line in a time of 8:51.48.

Uganda’s former Olympic champion, Peruth Chemutai, also competing in her first race of the season, claimed the win in a time of 8:51.47.

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“I did not expect this result tonight,” Faith Cherotich said after the race. “It was a good race for the season opener, and I believe I will do better in the following race.”

“My preparation was not so good, to be honest, due to some injuries, but now I come back very strong. I had no speed today, so I will focus on my speed, especially for the last part of the race,” she added.

Reigning Olympic champion Winfred Yavi started her season at the LXXXII Elgoibar Cross Country Juan Muguerza Memorial, winning the race in 25:23.