AFCON 2027: Talanta Stadium 91% Complete as Kenya Targets July Finish [PHOTOS]

Talanta Stadium is now 91% complete and on track for July completion as Kenya intensifies preparations for AFCON 2027.

The Government has confirmed that construction of the Talanta Stadium is now 91 per cent complete and is expected to be finalised by the end of July, as Kenya ramps up preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an inspection visit, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Hon. Salim Mvurya, expressed confidence in timely delivery under a coordinated government approach.

“This is a major facility for AFCON, and we have put the whole-of-government approach behind this project. We are confident that we will deliver it on time,” said CS Mvurya.

Training Pitches Near Completion

Advertisement

Advertisement

The three training pitches within the complex are now 87 per cent complete, with auxiliary works also advancing steadily.

The contractor has fully incorporated Confederation of African Football (CAF) technical requirements throughout construction to ensure compliance with international standards.

“We made a deliberate technical decision to consistently and periodically engage CAF at every stage of construction to ensure there is no non-compliance. So far, we are progressing concurrently and satisfactorily,” he stated.

Main Stadium Works: Pitch, Lighting & Finishing Touches

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pitch works at the main stadium are ongoing, with grass already planted and expected to fully mature within the next three months ahead of testing and stitching.

The final works currently underway include water fountain installation, landscaping, lighting systems, perimeter fencing, and power connectivity.

Skybox Proposal Under CAF Consultation

Meanwhile, CS Mvurya also confirmed ongoing discussions with CAF regarding the proposed installation of 61 skyboxes at Kasarani Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports Kenya’s technical assessment indicates the plan could significantly disrupt existing infrastructure and potentially delay readiness timelines.