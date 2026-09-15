'Oh, It's Tough' - Rulani Mokwena Shares Secret to Success After Pyramids FC Eliminate Gor Mahia 7-1 on Aggregate

Rulani Mokwena has reflected on the dedication and sacrifices behind his success as Pyramids FC advances in the CAF Champions League.

Pyramids FC head coach Rulani Mokwena has opened up about the immense personal dedication, relentless work ethic, and collaborative mindset required to remain at the pinnacle of African football.

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Speaking after leading the Egyptian giants to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie, the South African strategist reflected on the sacrifices behind his tactical reputation while offering valuable counsel to aspiring managers across the continent.

Pyramids FC had secured a 2-0 win over the Kenyan champions in the first leg of the match at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Rulani Mokwena: The Sacrifice Behind Elite Coaching Success

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Rulani Mokwena's match preparation and execution have solidified his standing among Africa's elite football minds.

However, the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss admitted that maintaining such standards comes at a high personal cost.

Attributing his success to an all-consuming focus on the game and the strong support system around him, Rulani Mokwena emphasised that victories on the pitch are always the result of a collective effort rather than individual genius.

"Oh, it's tough. The people around me complain too much that I have no social life. My life is football; that's all I know. But I'm supported by good people at this club, supported by good technical staff, and I'm also supported by a good group of players,” he told the Kenyan Sports Guy.

“So it's never individual qualities; it's never about the coach alone; it's a collective. And I think we are okay; it's a good start. We have to stay humble and just keep working hard, and we'll see what happens."

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Blueprint for Upcoming Coaches: Study the Game, Stay Humble, and Invest in Yourself

Having climbed the managerial ranks through continuous self-improvement and tactical study, Mokwena offered a masterclass in professional development for upcoming coaches seeking to break into high-performance football.

He urged the next generation to remain open-minded, continuously observe global tactical trends, and invest heavily in their own education and technical growth.

"Yeah, keep going. Study the game. Study other coaches. Study the game. I watch a lot of football. I try to steal ideas. And also be humble, you know. Work with other people. Learn from other people. Listen to other people. And work hard, you know, invest in yourself, invest in the game. Of course, you will reap the rewards," he added.

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