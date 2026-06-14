World Champion Gudaf Tsegay Breaks Silence on Ban Linked to Fertility Treatment

Gudaf Tsegay has broken her silence after a suspension linked to fertility treatment, explaining the circumstances behind her positive test.

Two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Gudaf Tsegay has been suspended for four months after testing positive for a banned substance. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced the ban following a positive test for letrozole from a sample collected in December.

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Tsegay, the former world record holder in the indoor mile, won bronze in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She also holds world titles in the 5,000 meters (2022) and 10,000 meters (2023).

The substance in question, letrozole, is classified as an aromatase inhibitor on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list.

While primarily used in breast cancer treatment, it is also prescribed as an off-label fertility drug. In sports, it can be misused to mitigate the side effects of anabolic steroid use by preventing the conversion of testosterone to estrogen.

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Gudaf Tsegay Breaks Silence After Doping Ban

In a public statement, Tsegay explained that she took the medication to enhance her fertility and confirmed she is now pregnant with her first child.

"TO all athletes fans. Following recent news. I would like to share an update I took the letrozole supplement to improve my fertility, as prescribed by my Doctor," Gudaf Tsegay

"Currently, My Pregnancy is progressing perfectly, and I hope to return to sport as soon as my baby is born. Thank you to all the fans for your love; I miss you all. I also appreciate the understanding and support for me by AlU."

After being notified of the adverse finding in January, the 29-year-old athlete applied for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

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She provided medical records showing the substance was prescribed to treat a diagnosed condition. While WADA acknowledged that her treatment met the criteria for a TUE, the application was denied because it was submitted after the positive test had already been recorded.

Tsegay reached a case resolution agreement with the AIU and WADA. A four-month ban was deemed "appropriate" because authorities concluded there was no fault or negligence on her part, and a TUE would have been granted if applied for correctly.