Advertisement

World Champion Gudaf Tsegay Breaks Silence on Ban Linked to Fertility Treatment

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 13:10 - 14 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
World Champion Gudaf Tsegay Breaks Silence on Ban Linked to Fertility Treatment
World Champion Gudaf Tsegay Breaks Silence on Ban Linked to Fertility Treatment Image source: Imago & Gudaf Tsegay Facebook
Gudaf Tsegay has broken her silence after a suspension linked to fertility treatment, explaining the circumstances behind her positive test.
Advertisement

Two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Gudaf Tsegay has been suspended for four months after testing positive for a banned substance. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced the ban following a positive test for letrozole from a sample collected in December.

Advertisement

Tsegay, the former world record holder in the indoor mile, won bronze in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She also holds world titles in the 5,000 meters (2022) and 10,000 meters (2023).

The substance in question, letrozole, is classified as an aromatase inhibitor on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list.

While primarily used in breast cancer treatment, it is also prescribed as an off-label fertility drug. In sports, it can be misused to mitigate the side effects of anabolic steroid use by preventing the conversion of testosterone to estrogen.

Advertisement

Gudaf Tsegay Breaks Silence After Doping Ban

In a public statement, Tsegay explained that she took the medication to enhance her fertility and confirmed she is now pregnant with her first child.

"TO all athletes fans. Following recent news. I would like to share an update I took the letrozole supplement to improve my fertility, as prescribed by my Doctor," Gudaf Tsegay

"Currently, My Pregnancy is progressing perfectly, and I hope to return to sport as soon as my baby is born. Thank you to all the fans for your love; I miss you all. I also appreciate the understanding and support for me by AlU."

After being notified of the adverse finding in January, the 29-year-old athlete applied for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

Advertisement

She provided medical records showing the substance was prescribed to treat a diagnosed condition. While WADA acknowledged that her treatment met the criteria for a TUE, the application was denied because it was submitted after the positive test had already been recorded.

Tsegay reached a case resolution agreement with the AIU and WADA. A four-month ban was deemed "appropriate" because authorities concluded there was no fault or negligence on her part, and a TUE would have been granted if applied for correctly.

The suspension has been backdated to June 1 and will conclude on September 30 of this year.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
World Champion Gudaf Tsegay Breaks Silence on Ban Linked to Fertility Treatment
Athletics
14.06.2026
World Champion Gudaf Tsegay Breaks Silence on Ban Linked to Fertility Treatment
Robert Matano Vows to Pursue Defamation Case as Patrick Aussems Returns to Kenyan Football
Football
14.06.2026
Robert Matano Vows to Pursue Defamation Case as Patrick Aussems Returns to Kenyan Football
Former Harambee Stars Coach on Why Haiti Should Be Proud of World Cup Performance Despite Scotland Loss
Football
14.06.2026
Former Harambee Stars Coach on Why Haiti Should Be Proud of World Cup Performance Despite Loss to Scotland
AFCON 2027
Football
14.06.2026
AFCON 2027 Preparations Faces Setback as Key Figure Steps Away from Organising Committee
South Africa's 'Diego Maradona' Responds to Benni McCarthy's Comments on His Lost Potential
Football
14.06.2026
South Africa's 'Diego Maradona' Responds to Benni McCarthy's Comments on His Lost Potential
Carlo Ancelotti Praises Well-Organised Morocco as Brazil Battle to 1-1 Draw: 'It Was a Tough Match'
Football
14.06.2026
Carlo Ancelotti Praises Well-Organised Morocco as Brazil Battle to 1-1 Draw: 'It Was a Tough Match'