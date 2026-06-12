Surprise as Two-Time World Champion Gets Four-Month Ban Over Doping Offence

The Ethiopian runner admitted to have used banned substance Letrozole and was handed one of the shortest doping bans.

Two-time world champion Gudaf Tsegay has received a four-month ban after a prohibited substance was found in an out-of-competition drug test, a violation she has since admitted.

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The 29-year-old Ethiopian athlete is a decorated distance runner, having won the 5,000m world title in 2022 and the 10,000m gold in 2023. She also secured a bronze medal in the 5,000m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The adverse finding occurred in December of last year when Tsegay tested positive for a metabolite of Letrozole. This substance is classified as an aromatase inhibitor on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list. Letrozole is primarily used in breast cancer treatment to lower estrogen levels.

Upon being notified by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in late January, Tsegay promptly responded, explaining that the substance was part of a prescribed treatment for a diagnosed medical condition. She provided supporting medical documentation to substantiate her claim.

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Gudaf Tsegay Applied for TUE

Gudaf Tsegay is a former 5,000m world record holder. Photo: World Athletics

In February, Tsegay applied to World Athletics for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). The governing body later confirmed that her treatment regimen met the international standards required for a TUE. However, her request for a retroactive TUE, which can be granted in exceptional circumstances, was denied by WADA.

Following this, Tsegay entered into a case resolution agreement with both WADA and the AIU. An AIU statement confirmed that a four-month ban was deemed "appropriate" under the rules, which account for situations where an athlete bears no significant fault or negligence.

The reduced sanction was determined based on several factors: Tsegay's minimal degree of fault, her immediate admission of the violation, and the fact that her use of Letrozole would have qualified for a TUE had she applied for it in advance.

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