Aston Villa Captain Reveals How Victor Wanyama Made Him Believe He Could Reach the Top

Aston Villa Captain Reveals How Victor Wanyama Made Him Believe He Could Reach the Top

Aston Villa Captain Reveals How Victor Wanyama Gave Him the Confidence to Dream Big

Aston Villa captain looks back on the unforgettable midfield battle with the Harambee Stars legend that helped shape his confidence at the highest level.

The story of John McGinn and Celtic is one of Scottish football's great "what ifs," a transfer saga that remains a topic of discussion years later.

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While McGinn now captains Aston Villa in the Premier League and is a key figure for Scotland, his journey to the top had humble beginnings.

Reflecting on his breakthrough as a teenager at St Mirren, McGinn admitted his physical conditioning was far from elite.

However, a daunting midfield battle against Celtic's powerhouse Victor Wanyama at Hampden Park proved to be a turning point, making him realise he was ready for the highest level.

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John McGinn: Victor Wanyama Made Me Realise My Potential

Speaking on the Overlap podcast, McGinn detailed his early struggles and the moment his self-belief crystallised.

"I still wasn’t that fit when I got into the St Mirren team at 18," McGinn shared. "Craig Samson, the keeper, he used to beat me in the bleep test. Whereas now I find that easy... but back then I used to struggle. I know I run weird, but I used to run like I was dragging a shovel."

A series of injuries in the squad opened the door for his debut. "I remember my debut against Celtic; I think it was 5-0, we lost, but what a day, man! It was at St Mirren, but I got ten minutes. Managed to do pretty well, and then from there, I was involved most weeks."

The defining moment came soon after. "I remember playing against Wanyama. My fifth start, at Hampden. Absolutely bricking it," he recalled.

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"That’s when I started to realise, no, I am ready to play against these players. It was a great place to learn. I learned a lot of things that help me now as a captain at St Mirren."

Celtic had signed Victor Wanyama from Belgian club Beerschot for a reported £900,000 in 2011, and the Kenyan international quickly became a dominant force in Scottish football before a successful move to the Premier League.

The two Hampden encounters McGinn referenced occurred in early 2013. The first was a memorable 3-2 victory for St Mirren over Celtic in the League Cup semi-final on January 27.

McGinn played 76 minutes for Danny Lennon's side as they secured a stunning upset against a Celtic midfield featuring Wanyama, Scott Brown, and Joe Ledley.

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Just weeks later, on March 2, the teams met again at the national stadium in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.