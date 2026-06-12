Timothy Cheruiyot Reveals Secret Behind Improved Form as He Names Biggest Threat to His Ambitious Targets

The former world champion has shared what is behind his rise to prominence after securing his first Diamond League series win in five years in Oslo.

Former world 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot has opened up about what has contributed to his good performances this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cheruiyot is basking in the glory of his photo finish at the Oslo Diamond League, when he beat American Yared Nuguse by the tiniest of margins to win the dream mile, on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old clocked 3:48.21, same as Nuguse – the fastest outdoor time in the world so far this year – but it was not an easy race as he had to come from behind to steal it from the American who looked to have secured the win.

It was the first Diamond League meeting victory for Cheruiyot since 2021, rolling back the years for the Kenyan, who won the 1,500m gold at the 2019 World Championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cheruiyot Stunned a Stacked Field in Oslo

Cheruiyot has had to deal with injuries and poor form in the years after but has been knocking on the door in recent weeks.

His win in Oslo came four days after finishing third in the 1,500m at the Stockholm Diamond League and he beat a stacked field that included Cameron Myers, who had floored him in Sweden, and Olympic bronze medallist Nuguse.

Cheruiyot credits the win to his decision to switch his training base to Europe, which has helped him get to grips with the weather and atmosphere, and he is now confident of a successful season with eyes on a first Diamond League trophy since 2021 as well as gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23-August 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former World Champion Reveals Targets

“I have been testing my endurance over the longer distances,” said Cheruiyot, who ran 3,000m and 5,000m in Shanghai and Xiamen Diamond League respectively.

“My main target is the Diamond League this year, to reach the final and win. Also, the Commonwealth Games so I go home for the trials next week. I train in the Netherlands now so I am ok with this weather tonight,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While he eyes success, Cheruiyot is wary of the potential threat that multiple world and Olympics champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen could pose to his ambitions when he finally returns from injury.