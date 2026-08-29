Sydney Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir and Vincent Ng'etich Carry Kenya’s Hopes in Hunt for Ksh13 Million Prize

Peres Jepchirchir and Vincent Ng'etich will be among the star names at Sydeny Marathon. Image: Imago

Peres Jepchirchir and Vincent Ng'etich will be among the star names at Sydeny Marathon. Image: Imago

The reigning world champion will be one of the star names at the Sydney Marathon in Australia and she is wary of the star-studded field.

World marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and fellow Kenyan Vincent Ng'etich are set to lead a strong contingent aiming for victory at the Sydney Marathon this Sunday.

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The race marks Jepchirchir's much-anticipated return to competition following an injury that sidelined her for the first half of the 2026 season. Her last competitive outing was at the Valencia Marathon in December, where she secured a second-place finish.

The former Olympic champion was forced to withdraw from the London Marathon in April due to the injury but has now fully recovered and is eager to make a powerful comeback.

"I am confident and happy with all the titles I have. Wherever I go to race, I know athletes know Peres is there," Jepchirchir stated at the pre-race press conference.

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Jepchirchir Wary of Star-Studded Field

Despite her status as a favourite, Jepchirchir remains respectful of the elite field. "I respect each athlete. I know they have all prepared well to come and compete," she noted. "Injuries are part of sports, but I thank God I am okay now. I have treated it and now I am okay and ready for Sunday."

Jepchirchir's impressive resume includes an Olympic gold from the Tokyo 2020 Games, victories in the New York, Boston, and London marathons, and a World Championships title. She will be joined by a formidable Kenyan lineup including Vivian Cheruiyot, Irine Cheptai, and Sharon Chelimo.

They will face stiff competition from Uganda's Stella Chesang and Ethiopia's Shure Demise. Chesang arrives in Sydney fresh off a victory at the Osaka Women's Marathon. "I won the Osaka Women's Marathon and that motivated me that I can get more in the marathon," Chesang said. "Training has been good and I am hoping for a good race on Sunday."

In the men's event, Vincent Ng'etich and Timothy Kiplagat will represent Kenya against a field that includes Tanzania's world champion Alphonse Simbu, Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma, and defending champion Hailemaryam Kiros.

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Simbu Headache for Kenyan Men

Ng'etich is aiming for a top-three finish after a challenging 2026 season. "I am grateful to be here in Sydney," he said. "On Sunday I will push myself to try and be on the podium."

However, Simbu has his sights set on a new course record, which currently stands at 2:06:06, set by Kiros last year. "Before coming here we talked with Vincent and Kiros. We are planning to make a new record. On Sunday I think we can do it," Simbu revealed.

According to nine.com.au, winners of the elite race will pocket US$100,000 (Ksh12.9 million), second getting $83,000, $56,000 for third and fourth through to 10th earning between $35,000 and $2800.

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