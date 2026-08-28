Arsenal Open Talks With Real Madrid Over Brazilian Star After Vinicius Jr Miss
Arsenal have reportedly opened discussions with Real Madrid regarding a surprising move for Brazilian forward Endrick as they continue their search for a new attacker this summer.
The Gunners have faced several setbacks in their recruitment efforts. Their primary target, Vinicius Junior, recently committed his future to Real Madrid by signing a contract extension. Additionally, another potential signing, Morgan Rogers, opted for a move to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window.
Arsenal are also finding it challenging to persuade Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez to choose a move to North London over interest from Barcelona.
Endrick, 20, initially found it difficult to establish himself at the Bernabeu after his arrival. However, a productive loan spell at Lyon during the latter half of last season, where he netted eight goals in 21 appearances, has brought him back into the spotlight.
Mourinho Keen to Keep Endrick
According to talkSPORT, Arsenal have made a formal approach for the young striker and are looking to test Real Madrid's determination to keep him. Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is known to be an admirer of Endrick and is reluctant to let him go before the transfer deadline.
"He’s a player I like a lot and who has had many contacts from clubs that wanted him on loan or transferred," Mourinho stated. "I didn’t want to loan or sell him because I like the player, and I’d like to work with this young player who has important talents."
Other top clubs, including Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Roma, have also been linked with a move for the Brazilian international.
Endrick was widely regarded as the next major talent to emerge from South America when Real Madrid secured his signature in a £60 million deal in 2022.
By the age of 16, he was already a regular for the Palmeiras first team. He departed for Madrid in 2024 having scored 21 goals in 82 games for the Brazilian club and has already earned 21 caps for his national team.