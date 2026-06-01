Stanley Wilson: Harambee Stars Defender Hits Personal Milestone at Swedish Club Ahead of International Assignment

The Kenya international continued his strong form for AIK as he prepares for upcoming Harambee Stars international assignments in June.

Kenyan international Stanley Wilson marked a significant personal achievement in Sweden on Saturday, making his 10th consecutive league start for AIK in their match against league leaders Sirius.

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The former Kariobangi Sharks player, who has become a fixture in AIK's lineup, was part of the starting eleven at Strawberry Arena.

However, the celebration was short-lived as AIK fell to a convincing 3-0 defeat against a dominant Sirius side, who solidified their position at the top of the table.

Stanley Wilson Makes 10th Consecutive League Start for AIK

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Wilson played the first 45 minutes at right-back in a defensive line that included Aron Csongvai, Sotirios Papagiannopoulos, and Mads Dohr Thychosen. He was substituted at halftime, with Lukas Bergquist taking his place for the second half.

Sirius asserted their authority early, taking the lead in the 19th minute when Robbie Ure was set up by Victor Svensson and coolly finished past the keeper.

Ure struck again just before the break, his shot deflecting into the net after a cutback from Oscar Krusnell to give the visitors a comfortable two-goal cushion.

AIK showed signs of a fightback early in the second half, with Yannick Geiger striking the crossbar. However, Sirius weathered the pressure and sealed their victory in stoppage time with a superb free-kick from Henrik Castegren.

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Despite the team's loss, Wilson's consistent presence is a major positive. The defender, who is expected to be called up for the Harambee Stars' upcoming June fixtures, has now started all 10 league matches this season.

In his 45-minute performance, Wilson recorded solid statistics, including a 92% pass completion rate from 24 attempts, two successful long balls, two recoveries, and a clearance.