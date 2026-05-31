Quincy Hall Finishes Eighth on Injury Comeback as Jacory Patterson Wins Rabat Diamond League 400m

The Olympic champion clocked 45.54 seconds in his first race back, while Mathew Hudson-Smith and Khaleb McRae completed the top three.

Jacory Patterson was impressive in the men’s 400m at the Diamond League Meeting in Rabat on Sunday, May 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The American claimed the win in the race, crossing the finish line in a meet record and season-best time of 44.11 seconds, ahead of Great Britain’s Mathew Hudson-Smith, who came in second in a time of 44.25 seconds.

Khaleb McRae rounded up the podium in the race, crossing the finish line in a time of 44.40 seconds. American Quincy Hall, coming back from an injury setback, finished eighth in a time of 45.54 seconds.

"Overall, I am really happy with my performance today. I feel I implemented my plan well and gave my best. I am also pleased with my season best and the meeting record; it is always a good sign that things are moving in the right direction," Jacory Patterson said after the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There were no challenges during the race, and I was able to stay focused throughout. The crowd created an amazing atmosphere, which made the experience even better. Now my main focus is the Ultimate Championship in September, and I am looking forward to doing a great performance in it."

Quincy Hall Comeback After an Injury

After winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games, Quincy Hall struggled to make a comeback following a severe hamstring injury that halted his momentum.

The injury forced him to miss the 2025 USATF National Championships and the subsequent World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

In 2025, he raced at the Diamond League Meeting in Keqiao, where he finished eighth and then proceeded to Rabat, where he finished third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a single victorious Diamond League appearance in Rome in June 2025, Quincy Hall then vanished from competitive start lists, embarking on a gruelling, quiet year of rehabilitation.

On his part, Bayapo Ndori claimed victory with Botswana’s 4x400m team at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone before heading to the Diamond League Meeting in Xiamen, where he finished fifth in the men’s 400m.