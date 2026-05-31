Max Burgin Upsets Emmanuel Wanyonyi to Claim Rabat Diamond League 800m Victory

Max Burgin produced a season-best run to beat Emmanuel Wanyonyi in a close 800m finish, with Slimane Moula taking third in Rabat.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi was forced to settle for second place in his opening 800m race of the season at the Diamond League Meeting in Rabat after a strong battle at the front.

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The reigning Olympic champion was edged out by Great Britain's Max Burgin, who delivered a season-best 1:42.98 to take victory.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi followed closely in 1:43.56, pushing hard but unable to close the gap in the final stages of the race. Algeria’s Slimane Moula completed the podium in third, crossing the line in 1:43.73 after another tightly contested finish.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi Career Highlights

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Meanwhile, the reigning world 800m champion started his 2026 season at the Kip Keino Classic, winning the men’s 1500m in 3:34.11.

Meanwhile, over the last few seasons, Emmanuel Wanyonyi has rewritten the men’s 800m playbook. He first burst onto the international scene in 2021, capturing the World U20 title on home soil in Nairobi at just 17 years old.

His transition to the senior category was also quite smooth. He placed a close fourth at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, took silver in Budapest in 2023, and by 2024, he was ready to conquer the world.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games served as his definitive coronation. He held off a ferocious charging pack to capture Olympic gold in a breathtaking 1:41.19.

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Weeks later in Lausanne, Emmanuel Wanyonyi dropped his personal best to an astonishing 1:41.11, positioning him as the second-fastest man in history and bringing him within striking distance of David Rudisha’s legendary world record of 1:40.91.

Wanyonyi then dominated the circuit in 2025, capturing the world title at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo with a clinical, championship-record performance of 1:41.86.