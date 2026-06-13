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England Hit by Security Breach Ahead of World Cup Opener Against Croatia

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 08:32 - 13 June 2026
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England Hit by Security Breach Ahead of World Cup Opener Against Croatia
England Hit by Security Breach Ahead of World Cup Opener Against Croatia
England's World Cup preparations have suffered an unexpected setback after an off-field incident disrupted the team's arrival at its new training base.
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England's World Cup campaign has been thrown into disarray after a significant security breach resulted in the theft of players' boots and other essential equipment just before their first training session in Kansas City.

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The incident reportedly occurred while the team's gear was being moved from their pre-tournament camp in Florida to their new base at Swope Soccer Village in Missouri.

Among the stolen items were boots belonging to key players, official tournament footballs, and various pieces of training equipment.

The Kansas City Police Department has launched an investigation and confirmed that two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the theft.

"Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation," a police spokesperson stated as quoted by Guardian Sport.

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England's Misfortune Comes Just Before Croatia Clash

Thomas Tuchel's squad is scheduled to hold their first training session at the new facility on Saturday afternoon. The Football Association (FA) has declined to comment on the matter but is now working with local law enforcement to recover the stolen property.

This logistical nightmare comes just days before England's opening Group L match against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday. The FA, known for its meticulous planning, now faces an unexpected challenge as Tuchel aims to guide the team to its first major trophy since 1966.

The theft casts a shadow over what had been a positive acclimatisation period for the team in West Palm Beach, Florida. England secured victories in friendly matches against New Zealand in Tampa and Costa Rica in Orlando, building momentum ahead of the tournament.

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The performance against Costa Rica was particularly promising, highlighted by a standout display from Jude Bellingham, who is now a strong contender to start ahead of Morgan Rogers in the No. 10 role.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka is in a race against time to be fit after an Achilles issue, and the central defensive pairing of Ezri Konsa and John Stones looks likely to start over Marc Guéhi.

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