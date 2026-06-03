The 2026 Diamond League moves to Rome for its European debut

The 2026 Diamond League moves to Rome for its European debut

Rome Diamond League Meeting 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

The 2026 Diamond League moves to Rome for its European debut, featuring a star-studded lineup of world and Olympic champions and here is everything you need to know.

The 2026 Diamond League season makes its European debut in Rome on Thursday, June 4, with a host of track and field's biggest names set to compete at the Golden Gala.

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Following the recent stop in Rabat, the circuit now turns its attention to the Italian capital for what promises to be an electrifying night of athletics.

This year's event is a crucial step for athletes aiming to secure a spot in the Diamond League final in Brussels this September.

The program is highlighted by blockbuster sprint events, including the men's 100m and women's 200m, featuring world and Olympic champions.

Rome Diamond League: Athletes to Watch

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Noah Lyles set to headline New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

The men's 100m is poised to be the grand finale of the evening, boasting a field packed with sprinting royalty.

American star Noah Lyles, the reigning Olympic 100m and world 200m champion, will face off against Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana. The lineup also includes recent world indoor 60m champions Jordan Anthony (USA) and Jeremiah Azu (GBR).

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, who has already claimed a first and second-place finish in the Diamond League this season, enters with the fastest personal best of 9.77 seconds. Meanwhile, the home crowd will be roaring for Italy's own Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, Marcell Jacobs.

The women's 200m is equally stacked. St. Lucia's Julien Alfred, the Olympic 100m champion and 200m silver medalist, headlines a field that includes American sensation Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

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World's fastest woman Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Jefferson-Wooden, who swept the 100m and 200m world titles last year, will be making her individual outdoor season debut, with fans eager to see her current form after she missed the indoor season.

Great Britain will be well-represented by Amy Hunt, the reigning world 200m silver medalist, and Dina Asher-Smith, the 2019 world champion in the event.

In the middle distances, British Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson will drop down to the 400m to test her raw speed over a single lap.

The women's 1500m features a compelling rematch between U.S. champion Nikki Hiltz and Great Britain's Georgia Hunter Bell, the reigning world indoor champion. They will both have to contend with Ethiopia's Birke Haylom, who won the season opener in Shanghai/Keqiao.

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The field events are also set for top-tier competition. In the women's pole vault, Olympic champion Nina Kennedy of Australia, fresh off a 4.80m victory in Rabat, will compete against New Zealand's Eliza McCartney, who has cleared 4.81m this season.

The United States' Sandi Morris, with a personal best of 5.00m, and double world indoor champion Molly Caudery of Great Britain add further depth to an elite field.

American dominance is expected to continue in the men's shot put. Triple Olympic champion Ryan Crouser and his long-time rival Joe Kovacs, a three-time Olympic silver medalist, will once again go head-to-head.

The men's javelin also features a clash of titans, with Olympic champions Keshorn Walcott (TTO) and Thomas Röhler (GER) competing against multiple world champions.

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Rome Diamond League: Full Event Schedule

20:10 – Javelin Throw Men

20:15 – Pole Vault Women

20:48 – Triple Jump Men

22:04 – 400m Hurdles Women

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22:07 – High Jump Men

22:15 – 800m Men

22:27 – Shot Put Men

22:28 – 100m Hurdles Women

22:35 – Long Jump Men

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22:38 – 5000m Women

23:04 – 110m Hurdles Men

23:15 – 400m Women

23:27 – 200m Women

23:37 – 1500m Women

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23:52 – 100m Men

How to Watch the 2026 Diamond League Meeting in Rome

The Wanda Diamond League series is broadcast in over 170 countries and territories, utilising a combination of television partners and streaming services to provide global coverage.

Viewers in East Africa can watch live on SuperSport Africa 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport Variety 3. Viewers in other countries are encouraged to consult their local listings and broadcasters for specific details on how to watch the event in their area.

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