Return of KPL? FKF Premier League Clubs Begin Move to Form Independent League Management Body

Kenyan top flight clubs have agreed to begin a process that will see an independent body run the country’s top flight akin to the KPL-run league of the past.

Club chairmen in the FKF Premier League have unanimously agreed to initiate the process of establishing an independent body to manage Kenya's top-flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision was made during a high-level meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday, which was also attended by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed.

In a statement released on Thursday, the clubs confirmed their resolution to create a Transition League Management Committee (TLMC) immediately. This committee will be responsible for charting the course toward a new, autonomous league structure.

The meeting, which brought together chairmen of clubs set to compete in the 2025/26 season, focused on the "structural, administrative, and governance reforms" needed to elevate the league's professional standards and position it among Africa's elite domestic competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Transition to Align with Existing Structures

Acknowledging recent progress in Kenyan football, the chairmen expressed a collective desire to build on this momentum. "Recognising best practices from established football traditions regionally and globally, the chairmen agreed that a structurally autonomous league management body is essential for the sustainable professionalisation of the FKF PL," the statement noted.

The ultimate goal is to establish a fully independent entity to oversee the league's organisation, commercial rights, and daily operations. However, the clubs stressed that this transition must respect existing legal frameworks and contractual obligations, particularly with the league's title sponsor and broadcast partner, Azam Media. The process must also comply with the FKF Constitution and its statutes.

Return to KPL-Like Top Flight Imminent

This move marks a significant shift, echoing the previous era when the league was managed by Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Limited. The FKF, then under president Nick Mwendwa, took over management in September 2020 after declining to renew a 17-year agreement with KPL Limited. The competition was subsequently rebranded as the FKF Premier League and has been under the federation's control ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The newly-formed TLMC will be tasked with developing clear terms of reference and a timeline for the creation and launch of the proposed autonomous league. The chairmen emphasised that the transition will be "comprehensive and inclusive, ensuring full accommodation of concerns and interests from all relevant stakeholders."