Return of KPL? FKF Premier League Clubs Begin Move to Form Independent League Management Body
Club chairmen in the FKF Premier League have unanimously agreed to initiate the process of establishing an independent body to manage Kenya's top-flight.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday, which was also attended by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed.
In a statement released on Thursday, the clubs confirmed their resolution to create a Transition League Management Committee (TLMC) immediately. This committee will be responsible for charting the course toward a new, autonomous league structure.
The meeting, which brought together chairmen of clubs set to compete in the 2025/26 season, focused on the "structural, administrative, and governance reforms" needed to elevate the league's professional standards and position it among Africa's elite domestic competitions.
Transition to Align with Existing Structures
Acknowledging recent progress in Kenyan football, the chairmen expressed a collective desire to build on this momentum. "Recognising best practices from established football traditions regionally and globally, the chairmen agreed that a structurally autonomous league management body is essential for the sustainable professionalisation of the FKF PL," the statement noted.
The ultimate goal is to establish a fully independent entity to oversee the league's organisation, commercial rights, and daily operations. However, the clubs stressed that this transition must respect existing legal frameworks and contractual obligations, particularly with the league's title sponsor and broadcast partner, Azam Media. The process must also comply with the FKF Constitution and its statutes.
Return to KPL-Like Top Flight Imminent
This move marks a significant shift, echoing the previous era when the league was managed by Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Limited. The FKF, then under president Nick Mwendwa, took over management in September 2020 after declining to renew a 17-year agreement with KPL Limited. The competition was subsequently rebranded as the FKF Premier League and has been under the federation's control ever since.
The newly-formed TLMC will be tasked with developing clear terms of reference and a timeline for the creation and launch of the proposed autonomous league. The chairmen emphasised that the transition will be "comprehensive and inclusive, ensuring full accommodation of concerns and interests from all relevant stakeholders."
Reaffirming their commitment to a "professionally managed and competitive Kenyan Premier League," the club leaders called for support from all stakeholders in what they described as a transformative step for the future of Kenyan football.