Noah Lyles Smashes World Record as Gout Gout Bounces Back Strongly in Ostrava

American Noah Lyles set a new world record over 150m following a scorching run at the Ostrava Golden Spike in a race where Australian wonderkid Gout Gout finished third.

American sprinter Noah Lyles obliterated the world 150m best at the Golden Spike in Ostrava on Tuesday, clocking an incredible 14.67 at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

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Despite it being his first time competing over the rarely contested distance, the event seemed perfectly suited for the reigning Olympic 100m champion and four-time world 200m gold medallist.

Lyles leveraged his elite speed and endurance, showcasing the full range of his sprinting prowess in the Czech city.

He was neck-and-neck with South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile coming off the bend, but Lyles found another gear, pulling away decisively to secure the win. His time of 14.67 sliced a full quarter of a second off the previous world best of 14.92, set by Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson earlier this year.

Dambile also finished inside the old mark, taking second place in 14.78. Rising Australian star Gout Gout finished strong to claim third in 14.96.

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Lyles Maintains Unbeaten Run

This victory extends Lyles' undefeated streak in the 2026 outdoor season, adding another landmark performance to his recent wins at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold in Tokyo and the Wanda Diamond League in Rome.

In the women’s 800m, Audrey Werro delivered another commanding performance just nine days after her world-leading victory in Stockholm. The Swiss athlete dominated the field, winning by nearly three seconds in 1:54.45. The time marks the eighth-fastest performance in history and is just 0.48 seconds shy of the national record she set earlier this month.

Finishing behind her, two-time world 400m hurdles champion Femke Broeders-Bol impressed in her outdoor 800m debut, clocking 1:57.13 for second place. This time places her third on the Dutch all-time list, trailing only Ellen van Langen and Sifan Hassan.

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