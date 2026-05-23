Timothy Cheruiyot and Co Left Chasing as Ethiopia's Addisu Yihune Sets World Lead in Xiamen 5000m Victory

Ethiopia's Addisu Yihune won the Xiamen 5000m in a world-leading time as Kenya's Edwin Kurgat, Timothy Cheruiyot and others struggled to challenge the podium positions.

Ethiopia’s Addisu Yihune claimed the win in the men’s 5000m at the Diamond League Meeting in Xiamen, crossing the finish line in a meeting record and world-leading time of 12:57.32.

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Abdilaahi Mohamed, fresh from reigning supreme in the 3000m at the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai, settled for second in a time of 12:57.90. Biniam Mehary rounded up the podium in the race in 12:58.51.

Edwin Kurgat was the first Kenyan to cross the finish line, timing 13:01.47 to finish fifth. Timothy Cheruiyot crossed the finish line 12th in a time of 13:16.41.

Cheruiyot was competing in his first 5000m since 2020, after hinting at plans to switch to the distance in the near future.

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"I am still in the 1500m, and then I will test a little bit in the 5000m and 10,000m," he said in a previous interview.

Timothy Cheruiyot 2026 Season So Far

The former world 1500m champion opened his 2026 season with a third-place finish at the Sirikwa Classic Continental Tour Gold.

He then finished a distant sixth in the men’s 1500m at the Kip Keino Classic before heading to the Athletics Kenya Prison Services Track and Field Championships. He doubled in the 800m and 1500m, finishing second in the former and winning the latter event.

Timothy Cheruiyot then lined up in the 3000m at the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai, finishing fourth in 7:27.24.

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Other Kenyans in the Race

Meanwhile, Edwin Kurgat started his season at the Millrose Games before heading to the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF.

Kurgat then made his outdoor debut at the Boston 5K, finishing third in 13:23. He was also in action at the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai, where he finished 17th in the men’s 3000m, crossing the finish line in 7:33.91.

On his part, Mathew Kipsang Kipchumba opened his season at the Kip Keino Classic, finishing fourth in the men’s 1500m before heading to the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai, where he finished sixth in the men’s 3000m in 7:27.58.

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