The 2026 Ostrava Golden Spike will feature a highly anticipated 150m showdown between Noah Lyles and Gout Gout

The 2026 Ostrava Golden Spike will feature a highly anticipated 150m showdown between Noah Lyles and Gout Gout

Ostrava Golden Spike: How to Watch Noah Lyles vs Gout Gout as Femke Broaders-Bol Makes 800m Debut

The 2026 Ostrava Golden Spike will feature a highly anticipated 150m showdown between Noah Lyles and Gout Gout, and here is everything you need to know.

The world of athletics turns its attention to Czechia this Tuesday, June 16, for the Ostrava Golden Spike, where several high-profile matchups are set to electrify the track.

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Among the most anticipated events is a 150m clash between American star Noah Lyles and Australian teenage sensation Gout Gout.

Following a week of intense Diamond League action, the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava promises more top-tier competition.

Another headline event will see two-time 400m hurdles world champion Femke Broeders-Bol make her outdoor 800m debut against the in-form Swiss talent Audrey Werro.

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Ostrava Golden Spike: Athletes to Watch

After several athletes flirted with world records on the Diamond League circuit, expectations are high for more blistering performances.

All eyes will be on the women's 800m, where Werro is set to compete after a stunning 1:53.98 victory over Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson in Stockholm, a time that placed her third on the all-time list.

Her main rival, Femke Broeders-Bol, returns to the track under her new married name following her recent wedding to Belgian pole vaulter Ben Broeders.

This marks the Dutch star's first outdoor race over two laps since shifting her focus from the 400m hurdles. Her coach, Laurent Mewly, believes she has the potential to challenge the long-standing 800m world record.

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"I've always said that if Femke switched to the 800 metres, it was because I also felt that the 800m world record was more within her reach than the 400m hurdles record," Mewly told the Straits Times.

Werro also has her sights set on Jarmila Kratochvílová's 1983 world record of 1:53.28. "I didn't expect it to happen so quickly, but it is now very exciting for me," she shared with Olympics.com.

In the men's 150m, Australian teenager Gout Gout is looking for a strong performance after a challenging Diamond League debut in Oslo, where he finished sixth in the 200m. He will face one of his mentors, Noah Lyles, the reigning Olympic 100m champion.

"It's going to be a great race against me and Lyles," Gout said in Oslo. "I've heard he's bringing the heat, so I'm gonna be bringing the heat as well."

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Lyles, fresh off a 100m victory in Rome, is aiming to surpass Kishane Thompson’s world best of 14.92 seconds set in April.

The American champion is also embracing his role as a mentor to the next generation while building momentum for future Olympic Games, including LA 2028 and potentially Brisbane 2032.

Other notable athletes competing include three-time world champion Katie Moon and Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, who will lead the fields in the women's and men's pole vault, respectively.

Ostrava Golden Spike 2026: Full Schedule in EAT

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20:03 - 400m Hurdles Men

20:13 - 400m Men

20:20 - 400m Women

20:30 - 3000m Steeplechase Men

20:40 - Shot Put Men

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20:45 - 100m Hurdles Women

20:55 - 110m Hurdles Men

21:07 - Javelin Men

21:10 - 100m Women

21:17 - 100m Men

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21:24 - Mile Men

21:34 - 800m Women

21:44 - 1000m Men

21:55 - 150m Men

Ostrava Golden Spike: How to Watch

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