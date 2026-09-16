Oblique Seville Reacts After 100m Loss to Kenny Bednarek at Ultimate Championships: 'I'm Not Pleased'

Oblique Seville has reflected on a frustrating night in Budapest after his bid for another major 100m victory ended in second place.

Reigning world champion Oblique Seville has opened up following a tough second-place finish in the men's 100m final at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest.

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Oblique Seville, who entered as one of the major pre-race favourites, crossed the line in 9.90 seconds, narrowly missing out on gold to American rival Kenny Bednarek, who powered home to a stunning victory in 9.85 seconds.

Despite maintaining a sub-10 performance to close out an intense competitive campaign, Oblique Seville admitted that he fell short of his high expectations on the night.

The Jamaican speedster reflected candidly on his late-season execution, and his determination to keep building as a top-tier sprinter.

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Oblique Seville: Reflecting on Late-Season Form and Race Execution

Heading into the final in Budapest, Oblique Seville was riding a wave of strong performances across the international circuit, including consistent sub-10 clockings at the Diamond League meets.

However, he acknowledged that maintaining peak sharpness at the end of a long, gruelling season proved to be a challenging obstacle.

Reflecting on his mindset coming into the championship race, Oblique Seville admitted that despite his underlying confidence, the final stages of the campaign required a finer edge that he could not quite pull off against Bednarek.

"Well, I was very, very confident, but after the last Diamond League, I realised that, yes, it's coming to the end of the season. And when I ran 9.91, 9.90 at the Diamond League, I realised that I need to be sharper going into the Championship," Oblique Seville said.

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"Nevertheless, I still maintain my time, but I'm not really pleased with the loss. I mean, every athlete has problems and issues that they face, but it's just that Kenny got the best of me."

Oblique Seville: No Excuses for Execution Errors on the Big Stage

In the 100m, microscopic errors out of the blocks or during the transition phase can decide the outcome between a gold medal and a runner-up spot.

While Oblique Seville felt his race setup was not technically perfect, he refused to hide behind external factors or offer excuses for falling short of the victory.

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Addressing his technical execution during the final, the Jamaican sprinter made it clear that taking full accountability is part of competing at the highest level of world athletics.

"I don't think I did, but I don't think I executed it the way I wanted to. But even though I didn't execute it the way I wanted to, sometimes in the 100 meters, you have to make up for the mistake you make in the race to become victorious. So, I'm not finding any excuses for my execution," he said.

The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships capped off one of the longest and most demanding competition calendars in modern track history.

For Oblique Seville, who has faced nagging health challenges and injury setbacks earlier in his career, navigating a full season through September represents a crucial milestone in his ongoing physical and technical development.

Looking at the broader perspective of his career growth, Seville expressed gratitude for staying healthy throughout the gruelling circuit, crediting higher guidance for carrying him through the demands of elite competition.

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"This is my first time literally running the circuit for so long. And trust me, it's not easy, but I am still growing in the sport. And that's a gift from God because, knowing me, I usually have a few injuries here and there, but with God be the glory, there are a lot of things you have done for me," Oblique Seville added.