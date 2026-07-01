‘Not a Flag to Be Found’ - Kenyan Olympian Laments Poor Kitting Ahead of World Championships

Alexandra Ndolo is not impressed by the kit delivered to her.

Alexandra Ndolo is not impressed by the kit delivered to her.

Kenyan fencer Alexandra Ndolo has criticised the National Olympics Committee for providing her with a kit that she will not be able to use at an upcoming event.

Kenyan fencer Alexandra Ndolo has hit out at the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) over what she claims to be ill treatment ahead of a major global event.

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Ndolo is preparing for the Fencing World Championships set to be held in Hong Kong from July 22 to July 30 but she is not happy with the kind of kit delivered to her from Kenya.

The 39-year-old’s bone of contention is that the kit did not just arrive late but it is not labeled which has left her in a spot of bother ahead of the World Championships.

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“Asked my national Olympics committee for a national tracksuit. Had to wait ½ a year for this. Unlabeled, not a flag to be found,” Ndolo posted on her Instagram story, accompanying the post with a photo of the said kit.

The tracksuit posted by Ndolo is plain red with white stripes on the pockets and sleeves. She wonders how she will identify herself as a Kenyan athlete at the event.

More Challenges for German-Born Fencer

“I’m I representing Kenya, Poland or a local club? We’ll never know,” she posed.

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Her woes do not end there as Ndolo further claims her coach does not have a kit and even if she was to surrender the one availed to her, he would not be allowed to use it.

“Fun fact: My coach won’t be allowed to coach me in this at the upcoming World Championship,” she added. “Have been saying this since January so what’s the plan? I will share one suit with my coach? Or maybe design one myself?”

It is not the first time Ndolo has hit out at NOC-K or the Kenya Fencing Federation since she opted to represent Kenya in 2022 ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games.

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The German-born fencer complained of lacking support, claiming she was footing most of her bills as she travelled around the world to feature in Olympics qualifying competitions.