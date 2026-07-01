Gor Mahia Coach Explains Why Dandora Stadium Should Not Host League Matches

The Ghanaian tactician has reservations about top flight games being staged at the 4,000-seater facility which has been used a lot since its reopening.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has revealed his dislike for Dandora Stadium which has been staging FKF Premier League and lower division games.

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Akonnor saw his side play a number of times at Dandora last season with mixed fortunes during their title-winning 2025-26 campaign.

The Nairobi county-owned stadium has been used a lot since it was opened for use in March 2024 after renovations that cost a reported Ksh276 million.

Dandora is one of the facilities that have a FIFA-standard artificial turf in Kenya and is also equipped with modern floodlights for nighttime matches.

However, Akonnor feels the pitch is not at the standard required to stage matches and is urging Football Kenya Federation to de-list it from Premier League venues.

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Akonnor on Why Dandora Is Not Fit

🟢 | 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖



In a candid reflection, head coach Charles Akonnor revisits the challenges of the season opener... the turbulence, brutal start and the fight to turn it around. Listen! #Sirkal | #SportPesaNaGor pic.twitter.com/JZSKii4IEY — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) June 30, 2026

“When we were asked to go to Dandora, the field is not really appropriate for the league. If you asked me, I would say authorities must not allow these games to be played in such areas,” Akonnor said on Gor TV while explaining some of the challenges he endured in his first year in Kenya.

The Ghanaian coach feels Dandora, plus other venues, such as Wanguru Stadium in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, where his team lost to Tusker FC, are not fit to host matches and teams should not be allowed on such surfaces.

“Areas where we also lost to Tusker and there were other few areas, we played our first FA Cup [FKF Cup] the field was not adequate for a league like ours in Kenya. There were a few things that were challenging but we managed and now that we have managed it, I can complain to the authorities,” he further said.

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Dandora Stadium, a 4,000-seater facility received a facelift when former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko initiated its refurbishment and has been a key venue since it was opened to the public by current county boss Johnson Sakaja.