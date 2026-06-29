Netherlands vs Morocco: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Atlas Lions Eye Another Historic Feat

Morocco and the Netherlands meet in a high-stakes World Cup clash with a place in the last 16 and another piece of history on the line.

The Netherlands and Morocco are set to clash in a highly anticipated Round of 32 match at the 2026 World Cup on Monday at Gillette Stadium.

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Both teams enter the knockout stage with strong group-stage performances. The Netherlands secured the top spot in Group F with seven points, while Morocco finished second in Group C, also on seven points, trailing only Brazil on goal difference.

Netherlands vs Morocco: Match Preview

The Netherlands navigated their group stage by opening with a 2-2 draw against Japan before securing consecutive victories over Sweden and Tunisia.

Ronald Koeman's side has been prolific, scoring 10 goals so far in the tournament, establishing themselves as a team with the potential to make a deep run.

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Historically, the Dutch have been a powerhouse in international football but have never lifted the World Cup trophy, finishing as runners-up in 1974, 1978, and 2010.

After reaching the quarter-finals in 2022, a win against Morocco would set up a Round of 16 encounter with either South Africa or Canada, potentially paving a path to the later stages where giants like Germany or France could await.

Morocco, meanwhile, has also impressed. The Atlas Lions started their campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Brazil, followed by a 1-0 win over Scotland and a 4-2 victory against Haiti.

Their performance against the Brazilians demonstrated their ability to compete with the world's best, and they entered the tournament widely regarded as a dark horse.

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Building on their historic semi-final appearance in the 2022 World Cup, Mohamed Ouahbi's squad will be confident they can overcome the Dutch.

The two nations have met three times previously, most notably in the 1994 World Cup group stage, where the Netherlands claimed a 2-1 victory.

Netherlands vs Morocco: Team News

The Netherlands received a boost as Denzel Dumfries and Brian Brobbey have been declared fit after concerns over minor knocks.

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Micky van de Ven is expected to be the sole change to the starting lineup, returning at left-back in place of Nathan Ake.

Brobbey is likely to lead the attack, with Memphis Depay and Justin Kluivert providing options from the bench.

For Morocco, several key players are expected to return to the starting eleven after being rested against Haiti. Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Azzedine Ounahi are all poised to start.

The attack will be spearheaded by Ismael Saibari, who has been in sensational form with three goals in three matches. Stars Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz will also feature in the lineup.

Netherlands vs Morocco: Predicted Lineups

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Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, F de Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari