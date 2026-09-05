Gor Mahia Coach Promises to Unleash a Different Side Against Pyramids FC in Champions League Clash

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor has hinted at an intriguing approach as his side prepares for a high-profile Champions League showdown with Pyramids FC.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has expressed excitement and confidence ahead of his side locking horns with Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC in their 2026/27 CAF Champions League first preliminary round clash.

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Speaking ahead of Sunday's first-leg encounter at Nyayo National Stadium, the Ghanaian tactician emphasised that Gor Mahia have analysed their high-profile opponents.

Charles Akonnor also urged his players to maintain maximum concentration, eliminate unnecessary errors, and secure a positive result to take to Cairo for the second leg.

"We'll Be Ready": Akonnor Eager for Pyramids FC Clash

The former Ghana national team manager revealed that his squad has reached peak readiness following rigorous preparation.

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Recognising the magnitude of hosting Rulani Mokwena's star-studded Pyramids side, Akonnor stressed that paying attention to small tactical details will dictate the outcome on matchday.

"The preparation has been good and very exciting; looking forward to the match. It's a moment we've waited for quite some time now. And so, we're excited about tomorrow. What is important is that we'll be ready, our readiness to play the match tomorrow,” Charles Akonnor said.

“Indeed, it's obvious that we need to have a good result here. So that going back to the second leg, we know exactly what to do. For us, little, little details that we need to do to be able to function very well, so that we'll be able to have a good day tomorrow, must be what we focus on."

Focusing on Tactical Discipline to Avoid Costly Penalties

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Against a club of Pyramids FC's stature, Charles Akonnor knows that lapses in concentration can prove catastrophic.

He noted that his coaching staff has placed specific emphasis on tactical discipline, ensuring the squad avoids unforced errors that could be ruthlessly exploited by the visitors.

"We've done that aspect of preparation, and we believe that tomorrow we will definitely be ready to play. We know that at the level of this match tomorrow, you cannot make unnecessary mistakes. For the little mistakes you make, you'll be punished. And so, we've worked on it,” Charles Akonnor said.

“We believe that our level of focus will be very, very high because that is what it takes to win matches like that. And therefore, the boys are aware. As I said, we've talked about it. We've done a lot of analysis on that.

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“And I'm very, very hopeful and believe that tomorrow we'll see a team that is focused, a ready team, a team that wants to do its best. Because it is an advantage for all of us, I mean, to showcase our talent, to also make Kenya proud. And therefore, we're going to do that in a very good, positive way."

Beyond continental glory, Charles Akonnor highlighted that the match provides a major showcase for K'Ogalo stars to prove their worth to Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy ahead of international duty.