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Mombasa Stadium Among Issues Discussed by President Ruto and FIFA Boss Infantino in New York

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:51 - 25 September 2026
President William Ruto and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in New York. Image: PSCU
The high-level meeting deliberated upon key matters concerning the development of football in Kenya.
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The government is considering the possibility of a FIFA-standard stadium in Mombasa in a bid to boost football in the coast region.

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This came to light during a meeting between President William Ruto and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

“We discussed regional technical centres to identify and nurture young talent, strengthen grassroots football and create clear pathways for the next generation of Kenyan players,” President Ruto stated through a social media update.

“Alongside this partnership, the Government is investing significantly in sports infrastructure, including the construction of 32 new stadia across the country. These modern facilities will meet international standards and support our ambition to position Kenya as a leading sporting nation.”

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Football Kenya Federation president Hussein Mohammed, who also attended the meeting, provided key details of what was deliberated upon in the US city.

What Else Was Discussed in New York?

President William Ruto when he met his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino in New York. Image: PSCU

“We also discussed progress on the FIFA Arena project, a modern Technical Centre, and the possibility of a FIFA-standard stadium in Mombasa to serve the coast region and position Kenya as a hub for international football and sports tourism,” said the FKF boss.

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This comes after construction of the Mombasa Municipal Stadium resumed in June this year after a 13-year wait and it is not certain if the FIFA-standard stadium discussed in New York will be different to this.

Meanwhile, Kenya is among the nations set to gain from the FIFA Arena programme, a global initiative now in its second year. The project is a key part of Gianni Infantino's vision to create at least 1,000 new mini-pitches for children worldwide.

The FIFA Arena initiative is designed to establish safe and inclusive environments where children and young people can access football, education, and positive community engagement. The programme places a particular emphasis on development across Africa.

The meeting between Ruto and Infantino also included deliberations on Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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