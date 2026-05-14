Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction

Aston Villa and Liverpool are set for a high-stakes Premier League clash as both sides battle to strengthen their hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

Villa Park is set for a crucial Premier League showdown on Friday evening as Aston Villa and Liverpool, two teams with their sights set on Champions League qualification, go head-to-head.

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The stakes could not be higher, with Liverpool currently holding the coveted fourth spot, just ahead of fifth-placed Villa on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth remains in contention, sitting four points behind the pair with only two matches remaining.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Match Preview

Aston Villa's recent Premier League form has taken a hit, a likely consequence of their successful run in the Europa League.

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Unai Emery's side secured a place in the final of the European competition with a convincing 4-1 aggregate victory over Nottingham Forest, making their domestic struggles a worthwhile sacrifice.

However, Villa have managed just one point from their last three league fixtures, including a 2-2 draw with Burnley and back-to-back losses against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite this dip, their fifth-place standing means they could still secure a Champions League spot this gameweek, depending on other results.

Emery's team also has a second route into Europe's elite competition: winning the Europa League final against Freiburg on May 20 would guarantee their return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 season.

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History, however, is not on their side in this fixture. Villa have won just one of their last 16 Premier League encounters with Liverpool, a memorable 7-2 thrashing at Villa Park in October 2020.

Liverpool, on the other hand, arrive at Villa Park following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Chelsea. It was another lacklustre performance from the reigning champions, who have struggled to find their best form this season. Their last away match ended in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 3.

Despite their inconsistencies, Arne Slot's side is on the verge of securing Champions League football. They still have an outside chance of finishing third, but it would require them to win their final two games while hoping third-placed Manchester United lose both of theirs, along with a significant swing in goal difference.

It appears Slot's position at Anfield is secure despite the team's difficulties. The Reds will be eager to lock down a top-four finish before their final match of the season at home against a tricky Brentford side.

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Liverpool's away form has been a significant concern, ranking only ninth-best in the league with eight losses in 18 matches on the road. A major improvement will be needed next season if they hope to mount a serious title challenge once again.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Team News

Aston Villa will be without Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (groin), and Amadou Onana (calf) for Friday's clash. Otherwise, the home side is in strong shape.

Emiliano Buendia, who has scored twice in his last three games, is expected to return to the starting lineup after being on the bench against Burnley.

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Star striker Ollie Watkins will lead the line once more. The England international has been in scintillating form, contributing to 12 goals (nine goals, three assists) in his last 13 appearances.

For Liverpool, Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee), and Wataru Endo (foot) are confirmed absentees. Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Alisson (fitness), and Florian Wirtz (illness) will face late fitness tests.

There is positive news regarding Mohamed Salah, who has been cleared to play "a few minutes" after recovering from injury. Alexander Isak, who came off the bench against Chelsea, could also be in line for a start.

Aston Villa Possible Starting Lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Lindelof, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

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Liverpool Possible Starting Lineup:

Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool