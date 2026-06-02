Micah Obiero Outlines What He Brings to Harambee Stars Ahead of Kenyan Debut

Micah Obiero has explained what he hopes to add to Benni McCarthy's team. Image: Imago

Micah Obiero has explained what he hopes to add to Benni McCarthy's team. Image: Imago

Wealdstone FC forward Micah Obiero cannot wait to get started as he feels there is plenty to give to Kenya when he finally makes his debut this week.

Harambee Stars forward Micah Obiero is looking forward to making a huge impact in the Kenyan national team after earning his maiden call-up.

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Obiero is among five players handed their first call-ups by head coach Benni McCarthy for the upcoming friendly matches against Lesotho on Thursday and Sunday after a stellar season with English fifth tier side Wealdstone FC.

The striker scored 15 goals in the just-concluded season for the English National League club, including his first career hat-trick against Hartlepool United, and also contributed three assists, earning him the Players’ Player of the Season, as voted by his teammates, and the Golden Boot for finishing as the team's top scorer.

With those good numbers, the former Huddersfield Town player feels he brings a lot of quality to McCarthy’s team and cannot wait to get started.

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Obiero’s Plan for Harambee Stars

Micah Obiero of English club Wealdstone is among those in line to make their Harambee Stars debut. Image: Imago

“When I got the news [of the call-up], I was very excited,” Obiero said on Monday after his first training session with Harambee Stars. “I think it happened before my final so it added to the excitement of that so I am very happy to be here.”

“I had a good season, scored a lot of goals and I am trying to carry that confidence and momentum to Kenya and hopefully, I can give a few good performances to the country. I am just happy to be here, trying to take away the experience with the new boys,” he added.

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Obiero, son of Gor Mahia legend Henry Obiero, will also play alongside his younger brother Zech Obiero, who made his Harambee Stars debut during the FIFA Series in March when Kenya played against Estonia and Grenada.