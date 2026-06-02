Advertisement

Micah Obiero Outlines What He Brings to Harambee Stars Ahead of Kenyan Debut

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 06:39 - 02 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Micah Obiero Explains Why Working With Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Is a Dream Come True
Micah Obiero has explained what he hopes to add to Benni McCarthy's team. Image: Imago
Wealdstone FC forward Micah Obiero cannot wait to get started as he feels there is plenty to give to Kenya when he finally makes his debut this week.
Advertisement

Harambee Stars forward Micah Obiero is looking forward to making a huge impact in the Kenyan national team after earning his maiden call-up.

Advertisement

Obiero is among five players handed their first call-ups by head coach Benni McCarthy for the upcoming friendly matches against Lesotho on Thursday and Sunday after a stellar season with English fifth tier side Wealdstone FC.

The striker scored 15 goals in the just-concluded season for the English National League club, including his first career hat-trick against Hartlepool United, and also contributed three assists, earning him the Players’ Player of the Season, as voted by his teammates, and the Golden Boot for finishing as the team's top scorer.

With those good numbers, the former Huddersfield Town player feels he brings a lot of quality to McCarthy’s team and cannot wait to get started.

Advertisement

Obiero’s Plan for Harambee Stars

Micah Obiero of English club Wealdstone is among those in line to make their Harambee Stars debut. Image: Imago

“When I got the news [of the call-up], I was very excited,” Obiero said on Monday after his first training session with Harambee Stars. “I think it happened before my final so it added to the excitement of that so I am very happy to be here.”

“I had a good season, scored a lot of goals and I am trying to carry that confidence and momentum to Kenya and hopefully, I can give a few good performances to the country. I am just happy to be here, trying to take away the experience with the new boys,” he added.

Advertisement

Obiero, son of Gor Mahia legend Henry Obiero, will also play alongside his younger brother Zech Obiero, who made his Harambee Stars debut during the FIFA Series in March when Kenya played against Estonia and Grenada.

The younger Obiero gave a good account of himself in those two matches and his elder brother will be looking to do the same this month.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Micah Obiero Wealdstone Kenya National League Harambee Stars
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Sends Message to Fans Amid Squad Selection Backlash
Harambee Stars
02.06.2026
Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Sends Message to Fans Amid Squad Selection Backlash
Noah Lyles Shares Rules Helping Him and Wife Junelle Bromfield Withstand Marriage Challenges
Sports Gist
02.06.2026
Noah Lyles Shares Rules Helping Him and Wife Junelle Bromfield Withstand Marriage Challenges
Gor Mahia Coach Reveals AFC Leopards Warning He Received and the Game that Made Them Champions
Football
02.06.2026
Gor Mahia Coach Reveals AFC Leopards Warning He Received and the Game that Made Them Champions
Bet of the Day: Today’s Most Reliable Betting Picks
Bet Of The Day
02.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Today’s Most Reliable Betting Picks
Dutch-Based Goalkeeper Highlights Qualities That Can Make Him Harambee Stars’ No.1
Harambee Stars
02.06.2026
Dutch-Based Goalkeeper Highlights Qualities That Can Make Him Harambee Stars’ No.1
Benni McCarthy on How He is Planning for a Strong Kenyan Team Beyond AFCON 2027
Harambee Stars
02.06.2026
Benni McCarthy on How He is Planning for a Strong Kenyan Team Beyond AFCON 2027