Serena Williams Makes Retirement U-Turn Four Years After Hanging Her Racquet

Legendary American tennis player Serena Williams is set to make a sensational return to the sport at the age of 44, four years since retiring.

Tennis legend Serena Williams is set to make a stunning return to the sport, ending a nearly four-year hiatus to compete in the women's doubles at the Queen's Club Championships this month.

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The 44-year-old American, who "evolved away" from tennis in 2022 after a decorated 27-year career, has accepted a wildcard for the tournament starting on June 8. While her partner is yet to be officially named, reports widely suggest she will team up with Canadian teenage sensation Victoria Mboko.

Speculation about a comeback began last year when Williams' name appeared on the drug-testing pool registry. Although she initially denied the rumours, they intensified in February when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) included her on its reinstatement list.

On Monday, Williams fueled the excitement by sharing a social media video of herself walking onto a court, captioned: "Guess everybody heard the news," and a post stating, "Good news travels fast."

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Wimbledon Comeback on the Cards?

"Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter," Williams said. "Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages."

The WTA 500 event in London will mark Williams' first competitive match in 196 weeks, following her final appearance at the 2022 US Open. Her prospective partner, 19-year-old Mboko, is ranked ninth in the world and is considered one of the brightest young talents in the game. Last week at the French Open, where she reached the third round, Mboko referred to Williams as her "idol."

With Wimbledon beginning just three weeks after Queen's, the prospect of Williams returning to the All England Club, where she has won seven singles and seven doubles titles, is a tantalizing one for organisers. She would require a wildcard to enter the singles draw.

Three-time Wimbledon champion John McEnroe commented on the potential for a singles return, telling TNT Sports, "That would seem to be the logical next step. If Serena Williams is the greatest of all time and is coming back, she's not coming back just to play—she wants to win another major. That's the only reason I can think that she would want to play tennis again."

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A Legendary Career for Serena

Williams' record of 23 Grand Slam singles titles is the most in the Open Era and second only to Margaret Court's 24 in all-time women's tennis history. She spent 319 weeks as the world number one and captured 73 WTA singles titles.

Her dominance extended to doubles, where she won 14 Grand Slam titles with her sister Venus, remaining undefeated in major finals together. She also secured four Olympic gold medals: one in singles at London 2012 and three in doubles. Williams is one of the few players to have completed a career 'Golden Slam' in both singles and doubles.

After giving birth to her first daughter in 2017, she made a remarkable comeback, reaching four major finals and returning to the world's top 10.

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