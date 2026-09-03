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Benni McCarthy Proven Right as Kenyan Teen Scores Moments After First Harambee Stars Call-Up

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:30 - 03 September 2026
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Louis Millard celebrates his goal for Swindon Town against Port Vale. Image: Swindon Town
The 17-year-old winger did not wait long to show why the Harambee Stars boss included him in the provisional squad as he netted a sensational goal for his club.
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It was a day to remember for Louis Millard, who celebrated his maiden call-up to the Kenyan national team by scoring his first goal for Swindon Town in a dramatic comeback victory.

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The 17-year-old winger made his mark just hours after being named in the Harambee Stars squad. Coming on as a 74th-minute substitute, Millard found the net deep in stoppage time to secure a 3-1 win for Swindon against Port Vale in their English League Two clash at the Nigel Eady County Ground.

Port Vale had initially taken the lead through Oliver Lynch, but Swindon quickly responded when Aaron Drinan equalised in the 12th minute. The home side then went ahead with a spectacular strike from Ben Middlemas in the 71st minute.

Millard Wins Hearts With Great Finish

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Millard sealed the victory in injury time with a composed finish. After dispossessing Cameron Humphreys near the halfway line, he advanced on goal and coolly chipped the ball over goalkeeper Jackson Smith to register his first senior goal for the club.

The young forward is set to join the Harambee Stars camp in two weeks as the team prepares for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

Millard, who has come through the ranks at Swindon Town, signed his first professional contract last month and was called up to the national team after just three appearances for the senior team.

The winger has so far played five games for his club and will be looking for more involvement as he waits to know if he will make the final squad for the AFCON qualifiers.

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