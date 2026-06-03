Liverpool Reach Deal With New Manager as Arne Slot's Replacement is Found

Andoni Iraola (centre) is poised to become the new Liverpool coach. Image: Imago

Andoni Iraola (centre) is poised to become the new Liverpool coach. Image: Imago

Liverpool have reportedly reached a deal with Spanish coach Andoni Iraola who is poised to become their new manager following Arne Slot’s sacking.

Liverpool have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Andoni Iraola to become the club's new head coach, with the former Bournemouth manager set to succeed Arne Slot at Anfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Spaniard is expected to sign an initial two-year contract, stepping in after Slot's departure last week, just a year after he guided the Reds to their 20th top-flight championship.

Iraola, 43, is fresh off a successful three-year spell at Bournemouth, where he notably led the Cherries to their first-ever Europa League qualification last season, finishing only three points behind Liverpool in the league table.

This appointment will mark Iraola's debut as a manager in the Champions League. His previous coaching roles include stints at AEK Larnaca, Mirandes, and Rayo Vallecano. However, he is no stranger to Europe's elite competition, having experienced it as a player and captain for Athletic Bilbao under Marcelo Bielsa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iraola's playing career also saw him earn caps for Spain during their dominant era before he concluded his time on the pitch at New York City FC, playing alongside legends like Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, and David Villa.

What Does Iraola Bring to Anfield?

Andoni Iraola has reached a verbal agreement with Liverpool to replace Arne Slot. Image: Imago

Known for a high-pressing, fast-transition style of play, Iraola's philosophy appears to align with the "heavy metal" football introduced by Jurgen Klopp. However, questions remain about whether his intense methods can be sustained over a demanding season that could exceed 60 matches. His former player, Antoine Semenyo, once mentioned that Iraola frequently held training sessions seven days a week during his time on the south coast.

Physicality is central to his approach. "It is key because we try to play with a fast rhythm," Iraola told The Guardian in 2024. "I always say: 'You have to ask for the ball when you’re tired.' If you are waiting to rest before asking again for the ball... everyone can do this. But you are a Premier League player and if you are tired, this is the moment you have to push the opposition."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Basque manager's relentless mentality could resonate with the famous Anfield spirit. Last season, his Bournemouth side earned 17 points from losing positions, the third-highest total in the Premier League, suggesting he can inspire a comeback when needed.

Despite not being a high-possession team, Iraola's Bournemouth was praised for its attractive, effective style of play. He also demonstrated a remarkable ability to develop talent, with players like Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Ilya Zabarnyi (Paris Saint-Germain), and Dominic Solanke (Tottenham) all earning major transfers after working with him.