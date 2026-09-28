Kelly Madada, Kevin Wangaya Dazzle as Kenya Humiliate Tanzania 4-1 in U23 AFCON Qualifier

Kenya's Emerging Stars put on a four-goal clinic against Tanzania to take commanding control of their U23 AFCON qualifying tie.

Kenya's Emerging Stars put on a masterclass at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday, September 28, thrashing East African rivals Tanzania 4-1 in the first leg of their 2027 U23 AFCON qualifying tie.

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To reach the 2027 U23 AFCON in Egypt, the Emerging Stars must successfully navigate three consecutive two-legged knockout rounds.

After clearing their first-round hurdle against Tanzania, they will need to overcome West African heavyweights Ivory Coast in the second round and win a decisive final tie in March 2027.

Emerging victorious across all three qualifying stages will earn Kenya a spot among the eight nations at the continental showpiece, which also doubles as Africa's official pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Kenya vs Tanzania: Full Match Report

The match started with explosive intensity as Kenya surged forward straight from the opening whistle to break the deadlock inside the first minute.

It took just sixty seconds for forward Paul Osama to capitalise on an early defensive error, calmly slotting the ball home to give his side a dream start.

Kenya continued their dominant display, maintaining relentless pressure and suffocating their rivals across all areas of the pitch.

The hosts controlled the tempo with slick combination play, keeping the opposition pinned inside their own defensive third.

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This sustained period of dominance nearly yielded immediate dividends in the 27th minute when playmaker Kevin Wangaya came close to doubling Kenya's lead.

The dynamic midfielder unleashed a curling strike from the edge of the box that left the goalkeeper beaten, only to see his effort crash off the woodwork.

Tanzania came agonisingly close to restoring parity in the 32nd minute, but goalkeeper Caleb Kramer was fully alert to tip the effort away and preserve his side's early advantage.

In the 33rd minute, early goalscorer Paul Osama picked up a yellow card following a mistimed challenge. However, Kenya maintained complete control deep into first-half stoppage time when Lawrence Okoth met a sublime cross from Kevin Wangaya to double the advantage.

Okoth's clinical finish sent the Emerging Stars into the halftime break with a commanding 2-0 lead over their regional rivals.

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Kenya picked up right where they left off after the interval, needing just six minutes of the second half to triple their lead.

In the 50th minute, Kevin Wangaya put the result beyond doubt with a clinical finish to complete a sweeping team move.

Wangaya's goal capped off a dominant individual performance and left Tanzania facing a monumental task for the remainder of the tie.

Tanzania pulled a goal back in the 54th minute after earning a penalty when their forward was brought down inside the box. The spot-kick was converted cleanly, sending goalkeeper Caleb Kramer the wrong way to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

Any hopes of a Tanzanian comeback were decisively snuffed out in the 74th minute when Kelly Madada restored Kenya's three-goal cushion.

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The midfielder pounced on a loose ball in the final third and fired past the keeper to make it 4-1 for the Emerging Stars. Madada's clinical strike capped off an emphatic second-half response, putting Kenya in firm command of the opening leg.

Tanzania pressed late in search of a second goal to reduce the deficit, but Kenya's defensive unit held firm under pressure. At the other end, the Emerging Stars carved out late opportunities to add a fifth, though solid goalkeeping denied them an even wider victory margin before the final whistle.

Meanwhile, to reach the Olympics, Kenya must successfully navigate three knockout rounds, starting against Tanzania, to earn a spot at the 2027 U23 AFCON in Egypt.

The eight-nation continental tournament doubles as Africa's official qualifying pathway for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

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