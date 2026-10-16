Job Ochieng Continues Wait for First Europa League Win as Real Sociedad Suffer Last-Minute Heartbreak

The Harambee Stars forward played 79 minutes for Real Sociedad against Royale Union and they were on course for a win until the home side equalised at the death.

Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng played his second Europa League match on Thursday as his club Real Sociedad recorded a 1-1 draw with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

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Ochieng managed 79 minutes of the contest as Royale Union preserved their unbeaten start to the Europa League campaign, fighting back to secure a dramatic draw against the Spanish side at the Stade Joseph Marien.

South African winger Relebohile Mofokeng was at the heart of the action throughout his 90-minute display, causing constant problems for the La Liga outfit despite failing to convert several promising opportunities before Sekou Keita delivered a late equaliser.

Following a tightly contested and relatively quiet opening period—where Mofokeng spurned the best chance from close range—the contest sprang to life immediately after the interval. Just a minute into the second half, Sociedad took the lead through half-time substitute Benat Turrientes, who readily pounced after a costly defensive breakdown between Union goalkeeper Herve Koffi and midfielder Kamiel Van De Perre.

The Belgian hosts looked to respond instantly, but Mofokeng saw a tame shot comfortably gathered by the visitors' goalkeeper following sharp interplay inside the box. At the other end, Sociedad missed a golden chance to double their advantage on the hour mark when Ochieng created an opening after beating his defender, only for the subsequent strike to fly harmlessly over the crossbar.

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Royale Union’s Persistence Pays Off

Mofokeng continued to threaten and almost levelled terms midway through the half when Sociedad’s goalkeeper was caught off his line. However, the former Orlando Pirates star hesitated after maneuvering into wide space, allowing the recovery defence to shut down the angle. The Bafana Bafana international soon tested the keeper again with a blistering effort from distance as the home side piled on the pressure.

Ochieng would be taken off in the 79th minute for Pablo Marin after struggling to make an impact as he was closely watched by the home side’s defence.

Union SG’s persistence finally paid off in the 88th minute via a set-piece. Besfort Zeneli whipped in an inviting free-kick toward the near post, where substitute Keita reacted quickest to bundle the ball home and restore parity.

The drama extended deep into stoppage time, with Massire Sylla producing a heroic goal-line clearance to prevent Sociedad from stealing the points.

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