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Breakthrough Stars Get the Nod, Injury Setback as Junior Starlets Coach Names Final Squad for U17 World Cup

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:18 - 16 October 2026
Junior Starlets coach Mildred Cheche has named her final World Cup squad. Image: FKF Media
Coach Mildred Cheche has unveiled her final squad for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with Kenya kicking off their campaign against China on Monday.
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Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche has officially named her final squad for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, selecting a balanced roster primed to compete on the global stage.

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The 21-player contingent blends established core members from Kenya's historic qualifying campaign with promising new talent.

Breakthrough performers Peninah Fostine and Joan Agola earned their spots following standout displays during the team's training camp, adding valuable depth across the pitch.

The squad received a significant boost with the arrival of US-based midfielder Mwanakombo Bakari, who linked up with her teammates in Morocco on Thursday.

Injury Setback for Kenya

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However, the team suffered a setback with the omission of Faith Boke, who failed to recover in time from an injury and remains sidelined to continue her rehabilitation.

Cheche’s side arrived in Morocco on October 8 to begin acclimatising to the local conditions. As part of their final tournament preparations, the Junior Starlets tested their readiness with two build-up friendly fixtures against the Ghana U-17 national team and local outfit Sporting Club Casablanca.

Drawn in Group E, Kenya will kick off their campaign against China PR on Monday, October 19, before locking horns with the United States on October 22 and concluding the group phase against Samoa on October 25.

Kenya’s Final World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Mishel Okoyo (Wiyeta Girls), Martha Wekhomba (Nasokol Girls), Vallary Achieng (Nyakach Girls)

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Defenders: Namisi Pauline (Desert Scorpions), Grace Mumo (Madira Girls), Bevarline Awuor (Mathare Women), Ruth Mulongo (Wiyeta Girls), Daisy Adongo (Katonje Mix), Brenda Awuor (Madira Girls Primary School), Khatenje Fleviah (St. Joseph's, Kitale)

Midfielders: Bakari Mwanakombo (Spire Academy, USA), Beryl Okumu (Nyakach Girls), Noelina Akuku (Butere Girls), Lindey Weey Atieno (Raila School), Peninah Fostine (Nyakach Girls)

Forwards: Brenda Achieng (Kakamega Hill), Elizabeth Alizeba (Oding' Primary), Emily Adhiambo (Nyakach Girls), Wambui Tabitha (Mathare United Women), Joan Agola (Nyakach Girls), Gaudancia Maloba (LWAK Girls)

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