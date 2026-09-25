Job Ochieng Confident One Training Session Is Enough Ahead of Harambee Stars' Eritrea Clash

Job Ochieng Confident One Training Session Is Enough Ahead of Harambee Stars' Eritrea Clash

Job Ochieng Confident One Training Session Is Enough Ahead of Harambee Stars' Eritrea Clash

Job Ochieng remains confident that Harambee Stars can rise to the occasion against Eritrea despite a shortened build-up.

Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng has expressed confidence ahead of Kenya's opening AFCON 2027 qualifier clash against Eritrea, despite the national team enduring a disrupted buildup to the fixture.

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The squad held its first and only collective training session on Friday, September 25, coming off the back of a boycott by players over unpaid allowances that threatened to completely derail match preparations.

With the encounter scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 26, questions have been raised regarding match fitness and tactical cohesion.

However, Job Ochieng remains unfazed by the off-field administrative hurdles, insisting that club-level sharpness will carry the team through.

Job Ochieng: Overcoming Off-Field Distractions and Shortened Preparation

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The build-up to the encounter against Eritrea was impacted as players staged a strike earlier in the week demanding the immediate settlement of their outstanding allowances.

The impasse was only resolved late in the day, leaving the technical bench with less than 24 hours to organise drills and align the squad.

Despite the minimal time spent together on the pitch ahead of the continental assignment, the mood within the camp remains resilient. Ochieng acknowledged the unusual circumstances surrounding their preparation but emphasised the collective determination within the dressing room to deliver a strong performance.

“Things have been great although we haven’t been together for a long time and we will try and do our best,” he said.

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Job Ochieng: Capitalising on Strong Club Form and Growing Fan Backing

Job Ochieng’s calm demeanour follows an impressive personal trajectory at club level, where consistent performances have earned him a seamless transition into the Real Sociedad senior team.

Having spent significant time refining his skills in the Real Sociedad B team, the winger has seized his opportunity in the first team.

His steady progression has not gone unnoticed by local football enthusiasts, who have flooded digital platforms with messages of encouragement.

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Ochieng noted that domestic support provides vital motivation as he prepares to represent the country on the big stage.

“Through last season, I have been playing with the B team, so it has been a great preparation to play in the first team. I have been taking it well and it’s always great to get such support from home,” he said.

Maintaining Match Fitness Through Club Readiness

Concerns surrounding the squad's physical readiness due to the lack of camp time have been brushed aside by the players.

Job Ochieng highlighted that modern professional standards require players to arrive in national camp fully conditioned, making the reliance on a single tactical session less daunting than it might appear from the outside.

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“Yes, I think we have been keeping fit by preparing for the matches in our respective clubs. Just doing the personal trainings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eritrea presents a unique challenge for the technical bench, given the limited scouting data available on their squad depth and tactical setup in recent international cycles.

Rather than focusing on the unknown qualities of their opponents, Ochieng and his teammates are prioritising their own execution, discipline, and competitive intensity.