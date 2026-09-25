Henry Ochieng: Harambee Stars Prospect Sends Strong Message After English Club's FA Cup Exit

Harambee Stars prospect Henry Ochieng has revealed his mindset after his English club’s disappointing FA Cup exit.

Harambee Stars prospect Henry Ochieng has insisted that Slough Town’s long-term momentum remains firmly intact, despite the painful disappointment of an early exit from the FA Cup.

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The versatile midfielder, who has recently stepped into a pivotal leadership role as part of the Rebels’ temporary management team, was left to reflect on a frustrating 1-0 defeat at home against lower-league opponents Chatham Town in the second qualifying round.

The loss brought a temporary halt to the club's recent resurgence, but Ochieng remains adamant that the squad possesses the mental resilience needed to process the setback, regroup quickly, and redirect their energy toward their primary objective in the league.

Slough Town started the cup tie sluggishly against their Isthmian Premier Division visitors, struggling to establish their rhythm during the opening exchanges.

Just as the home side appeared to settle into the match and weather the early storm, a costly lapse in concentration from a defensive throw-in gifted Chatham's Jack Lyons the opportunity to net what proved to be the match-winning goal.

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After taking the lead, Chatham effectively shut down the contest, sitting deep and neutralising Slough’s attacking threats while restricting the Rebels to very few clear-cut scoring opportunities.

Chatham deservedly booked their place in the FA Cup third qualifying round, where they are set to face Dorking Wanderers.

“It was just one of those bad days,” said Ochieng, as quoted by the Maidenhead Advertiser. “We still believe that we’re on an upward trajectory. We don’t see Saturday as a detour, rather a lesson learned.”

“Within the camp, we’re still looking upwards, and that feels like the direction we’re headed in, despite the result at the weekend in the FA Cup,” he added.

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Pre-Match Analysis Thrown Out the Window

Preparing for lower-league cup fixtures always carries unique tactical risks, and Ochieng admitted that pre-match scouting reports on Chatham Town proved largely redundant once the referee blew the opening whistle.

The visiting side abandoned their customary possession-based style in favour of an aggressively direct, physical approach that immediately forced Slough onto the back foot.

While the Rebels managed to hold their ground in physical duels for large stretches of the match, that single momentary lapse of focus from a throw-in made all the difference on a day where clear chances were hard to come by at either end of the pitch.

“You can only take so much from analysis,” he explained. “They came to our place and played in a completely different way... They pretty much stuck it on us from the beginning. We dealt with it reasonably well apart from the lapse in concentration that led to their goal.”

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“Apart from that, they didn’t create many threats, but from our point of view, we didn't create many threats either. It was a difficult day for us in the office but also a lesson learned.”

Turning the Focus Back to National League South Survival

While an early departure from prestigious cup competition is never easy to digest, relief from the fixture congestion could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Slough Town's domestic campaign.

The Rebels experienced a nightmare start to their National League South season, dropping their opening seven matches and finding themselves entrenched in the relegation zone.

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However, signs of recovery have emerged in recent weeks, highlighted by a gritty 1-0 away victory at AFC Totton in their last league fixture.

Sitting second from bottom and seven points adrift of safety after eight matches, Ochieng understands that the squad's absolute priority must be pulling themselves up the table.

“You obviously don’t go out to lose games,” Ochieng stated. “We want to win every game of football. That was our intention on Saturday, albeit we couldn’t get it done. We now turn our attention to the league, and that is our focus.”

“We need to get out of the relegation position we’re already in. We want to turn the tables, and there is a lot of the season still to play. That’s our ambition, truthfully.”