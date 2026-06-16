Inside Kasarani Stadium: AFCON 2027 Upgrade Work Surges Forward in New Photos

Photos reveal major progress at Kasarani Stadium as the venue undergoes a significant transformation ahead of AFCON 2027.

The Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, officially shut its doors for intensive Phase II upgrading works in February 2026 as preparations gather pace ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Recognising that the stadium in its previous state fell short of stringent international benchmarks, the government committed to a complete structural overhaul of the facility.

The overarching objective is to upgrade the stadium to meet the elite standards set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and world football’s governing body, FIFA.

Kasarani Stadium progress. Image source: Sports Kenya

CAF Requirements and Strategic Upgrades

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CAF’s stadium regulations leave no room for compromise. To host continental showpieces like AFCON, a stadium must feature high-definition floodlighting, fully fitted modern dressing rooms, advanced media tribunes, hospitality suites, and automated ticketing turnstiles.

Kasarani Stadium progress. Image source: Sports Kenya

However, the crown jewel of any world-class stadium is its playing surface. CAF mandates a perfectly levelled, durable, and elite-draining hybrid or natural grass pitch. To meet these demands, engineers have stripped the old turf entirely.

Precision Engineering on the Main Pitch

Kasarani Stadium progress. Image source: Sports Kenya

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Technical officers from Sports Kenya have assumed direct oversight of the heavy machinery operations to ensure precision.

As officially quoted by Sports Kenya: "Pitch works are progressing steadily at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Today, Sports Kenya technical officers supervised grading operations on the main pitch, ensuring accurate ground levels, the required base course depth, and the establishment of the correct slope gradient to enhance drainage and overall surface performance. These critical preparations are part of ongoing efforts to deliver a world-class playing surface that meets international standards."

Kasarani Stadium progress. Image source: Sports Kenya