Farouk Shikhalo Reveals 2 Key Things Kenya Must Do to Thrive at AFCON 2027

Farouk Shikhalo Reveals 2 Key Things Kenya Must Do to Thrive at AFCON 2027

Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Reveals 2 Key Things Kenya Must Do to Thrive at AFCON 2027

The Saint George SC goalkeeper has highlighted two crucial areas Harambee Stars must focus on as Kenya prepares for AFCON 2027.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo has challenged his teammates to maintain mental fortitude and foster team cohesion as Kenya builds towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The veteran shot-stopper emphasised that Kenya's performance at the continental showpiece will depend more on tactical discipline and squad unity than on any external factors.

Shikalo, who currently plays for Saint George SC in Ethiopia, noted a significant increase in competition for places in the national team.

He believes every player is aware of the historic opportunity presented by co-hosting AFCON 2027 with Uganda and Tanzania.

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Farouk Shikhalo Sends Message to Harambee Stars Teammates

"The intensity in camp is very high because every player understands what AFCON 2027 means for the country," Shikalo told The Star.

"We are working on tactical systems, improving defensive organisation and strengthening communication on the pitch. Preparation is extremely important if you want to compete with the best teams in Africa."

A former Kenyan Premier League Golden Glove winner, Shikalo credits head coach Benni McCarthy with steadily forging a distinct footballing identity for the Harambee Stars.

He highlighted the recent African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaigns as crucial for developing the tactical awareness and confidence of domestic players.

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"The CHAN experience helped many local players grow mentally and tactically," he explained. "It allowed us to test different playing styles and improve understanding within the team. You can now see young players expressing themselves confidently during training and matches."

Farouk Shikhalo Explains Role of Senior Players in Harambee Stars Squad

The goalkeeper also stressed the vital role of senior players in mentoring their younger counterparts as the pressure mounts ahead of the tournament.

He said experienced members of the squad have a duty to shield emerging talent from public expectations and keep them focused on their performance.

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"There is a good balance between experienced players and young talent in camp," he added. "As senior players, our responsibility is to help the younger boys remain calm and focused. Hosting a major tournament comes with pressure, and mental preparation will be very important."

Kenya's preparations for AFCON 2027 are already underway, with the qualifying journey set to begin later this year. The team will embark on a high-profile tour of Central Asia in June, which will serve as a key phase of their build-up.

Benni McCarthy's squad is scheduled to play Kyrgyzstan on June 3 and Palestine on June 6. These friendlies are expected to test new foreign-based players and help refine the team's chemistry before competitive matches.

Following the June tour, the focus will turn to the official qualification campaign in September. Although Kenya has already qualified automatically as a co-host, the team will participate in the Group D qualifiers to gain valuable competitive experience.

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Harambee Stars have been drawn against former champions South Africa, along with Guinea and Eritrea. Their campaign kicks off with a home fixture against Eritrea on September 23, followed by an away match against Guinea on September 27.