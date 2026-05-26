Manchester United Legend Hits Back at Bruno Fernandes with Cryptic 'Donkey' Post as Feud Escalates

The Man United legend has responded to Bruno Fernandes' accusations in their escalating feud, reigniting debate over his leadership and conduct.

The simmering tension between Manchester United legend Roy Keane and current captain Bruno Fernandes has boiled over, with Keane firing back at the midfielder's recent accusations with a pointed social media post.

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In a cryptic Instagram story, the former Manchester United skipper shared an image of a donkey accompanied by the quote.

"Too much attention makes a donkey think he's a lion," he said. The post appeared just hours after Fernandes publicly called Keane a "liar," suggesting a direct and personal rebuttal.

Bruno Fernandes vs Roy Keane Feud

This latest exchange marks a new low in their long-standing public disagreement. While Keane has frequently criticised Fernandes' on-pitch demeanour and leadership, the conflict has now shifted from professional critique to a personal battle over integrity.

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The feud intensified after Fernandes appeared on the 'Diary of a CEO' podcast, where he directly addressed Keane's commentary on 'The Overlap'.

The Portuguese playmaker accused the pundit of fabricating comments attributed to him following a match against Nottingham Forest, where Keane claimed Fernandes prioritised personal assist records over the team's performance.

"I've always said I don't mind criticism," Fernandes told host Steven Bartlett. "What I don't like is when people lie about things. Basically, what he said is a lie because either he saw some other interview or he can't say that I said one thing that I've just not said."

Fernandes continued, "I accept his criticism, whether he likes me as a player or not, likes me as a person or not. But what I don't like is that he puts words in my mouth that have not been said."

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The dispute centres on Fernandes' record-breaking season, in which he set a new Premier League high of 21 assists, surpassing legends like Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. Keane had expressed his frustration with the team's celebrations when Fernandes tied the record, arguing the focus was misplaced.

Keane had originally stated on the podcast: "After the game, he got interviewed, and the captain of Manchester United said: 'Yeah, a few times I probably should have shot, but I made them passes.' Wow. How can a footballer's mindset be going out to a match and be talking about some individual record?"

However, Fernandes insists he said the opposite, that he should have passed more often, and even attempted to get Keane's phone number from former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to resolve the issue privately.

Despite the public criticism from the Sky Sports pundit, Fernandes retains the unwavering support of his manager, Michael Carrick. The United boss, who recently committed to the club for the long term, affirmed his belief in the Portuguese star's leadership.

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