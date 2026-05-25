Harambee Stars Defender Breaks Silence After Maiden Call-Up, Sends Positive Message to Benni McCarthy

The England-based defender reacted to his first Harambee Stars call-up, expressing surprise, pride in his Kenyan roots, and eagerness to work under Benni McCarthy.

The surprise inclusion of England-based centre-back Deon Woodman in the Harambee Stars squad has sparked considerable interest among Kenyan football supporters, many of whom were unfamiliar with the defender's background.

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Woodman has now spoken about his connection to the country as he shared his reaction after receiving his first-ever call-up to the national team for the upcoming June friendlies against Kyrgyzstan and Palestine. He qualifies to represent Kenya through his mother, who is from Kehancha in Migori County.

The defender revealed that the call from Kenya came at a pivotal moment in his club career, just before his team, Wealdstone, was set to play Southend United in the Isuzu FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium.

Deon Woodman Reacts After Maiden Harambee Stars Call-Up

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“My agent told me, leading up to the final, that Kenya had called,” Woodman explained in an interview with Game Ni 90. “Nick Kimanthi (Harambee Stars team manager) had been in contact with him.”

He added, “For me, it was weird because obviously I had a final coming up, so I didn’t really know what to think. But eventually getting called up was just like… wow. It’s all surreal for me right now.”

The timing of the call-up provided an emotional lift for Woodman, as the disappointment of Wealdstone's loss to Southend was quickly followed by the excitement of his international selection.

Although he was born and raised in England, Woodman emphasized that Kenya has always been a major part of his life. He has visited the country on several occasions and maintains a close bond with his family in Migori.

“My mom grew up in a village called Kehancha,” he said. “It’s a long drive from Nairobi. I’ve been to Kenya quite a few times. My mom’s wedding was also done in Kenya about two years ago.”

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These visits, he noted, have been formative in shaping his identity and cultural understanding. “Every time I go, I always feel the love, whether it’s from family or even strangers who don’t know me,” Woodman shared.

“There’s even a little running joke where they call me ‘Mzungu’ because I’m probably the lightest shade they’ve seen in the village.”

Despite the lighthearted jokes, Woodman stressed that his connection to Kenya is profound. “Honestly, every visit gives me a different perspective on life. That’s why when the call-up happened, I was overwhelmed. Words honestly can’t explain it.”

Deon Woodman Ready to Work With Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy

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While not an avid follower of the local league, the defender said he has always kept an eye on the Harambee Stars, particularly during major tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers.

“Everything is still kind of fresh to me when it comes to Kenyan football,” he admitted. “I would always keep tabs if Kenya got to AFCON or the World Cup qualifiers, just to see how they were doing.”

Woodman stated that he never actively sought a place in the national team, preferring to concentrate on his personal development and let his performance speak for itself.

“My main focus was always on what I was doing personally. I always felt that if a call-up was meant to happen, then it would happen. I stayed patient, kept working, and eventually the opportunity came.”

As he prepares to join the squad, Woodman expressed his enthusiasm for working under head coach Benni McCarthy and contributing to the team's future success.

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